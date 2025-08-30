Team,

Here’s some select quotes from a few articles about President Trump’s end to the de minimis loophole in world trade.

If you want more, click on the hyperlinked Daily Caller story. The Boss is saving America one job and one parcel at a time!

Navarro

Daily Caller https://dailycaller.com/2025/08/28/trump-ending-de-minimus-exemption-rule/

The White House fiercely defended the action during a Thursday press call, framing it as defense against the flow of drugs and the protection of American workers.

“President Trump’s ending the de minimis loophole will save thousands of American lives by restricting the flow of narcotics and other dangerous and prohibited items, add up to $10 billion a year in tariff revenues to our Treasury, create thousands of jobs and defend against billions of dollars lost to counterfeiting, piracy and intellectual property theft,” White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said.

“Foreign post offices need to get their act together when it comes to monitoring and policing the use of international mail for smuggling and tariff evasion purposes,” Navarro added. “We are going to help them do that, but at this point, they are vastly underperforming express carriers like FedEx, DHL and UPS. In an age of AI, information saves lives.”

… “The minimum loophole was one of the dumbest things this country ever did,” Navarro said Thursday. “If you do your homework, you look around the rest of the world, and nobody comes even close to the $800 de minimis standard. There’s other countries, they’re five bucks, 10 bucks.”