Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
2h

The Fed hawks wanted an excuse to tighten. June CPI handed them a stop sign. If gasoline falls, core goods cool, services flatten, shelter slows, and real hourly earnings rise, then hiking rates becomes economic malpractice. Workers do not need another lecture from central-bank priests who discover “discipline” only when Main Street starts breathing again. Navarro is right: energy shocks already squeeze consumers. Piling rate hikes on top would crush demand, jobs, housing, small business, and wage momentum for no good reason. Watch the data. Watch expectations. But do not pretend tariff panic or phantom overheating justifies punishing workers. Rate cuts should be on the table because the goal is not protecting Fed egos. The goal is rising purchasing power for American families.

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Kathy Monteiro's avatar
Kathy Monteiro
5m

Once again, who is advising Trump on these appointments!?! No sooner does Warsh get appointed, then he talks rate hikes! Waller was appointed by Trump. Look at Cony-Barrett for another big flub. The worst was Comey. The list goes on and on. Trump must get advisors who vet correctly and push out the backstabbers. This continues to be the legacy/problem of the first term. Peter, can you intervene more forcefully here?

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