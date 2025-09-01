As always, please share this with a friend:

Pritzker’s “Red-State Crime” Claim Is a Red Herring

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker says the “worst crime is in red states.” The truth: homicide totals are driven by cities, and America’s biggest homicide hot spots are Democrat-run cities inside those states. Policy is local; state color ≠ city leadership.

Below are two quick cuts of 2024 results: first by raw homicides, then per-capita rates (per 100,000). I include the mayor’s party (D / R / I-NP for nonpartisan/independent).

Top Cities by Homicides (raw count, 2024)

Top Cities by Homicide Rate (per 100k, 2024)

What this shows

Pritzker’s “red state” talking point collapses under basic math. Whether you rank by total killings or by rates, the leaders are overwhelmingly blue-run cities (with a few nonpartisan mayors).

Yes, some of these cities sit inside “red” states—but city leadership sets policing, prosecutors, budgets, and on-the-ground policy. Blaming “red states” for big-city outcomes is Pritzker’s Big Lie political misdirection.

Democrats have spent years cheering on “defund the police” experiments, pushing cashless-bail revolving doors, and shielding criminals behind sanctuary-city directives that refuse even to cooperate on deporting violent illegal aliens. The results are as tragic as they are predictable: demoralized cops, repeat offenders back on the street, and neighborhoods living under a siren soundtrack.

If Gov. Pritzker were serious about saving lives instead of playing red–blue shell games, he’d stop blaming “red states,” reverse the soft-on-crime agenda, and beg President Trump to send in the National Guard to restore order and protect the innocent—because that’s what real leadership looks like when citizens are in danger.

Methods & notes:

Homicide counts and/or rates are from city police end-of-year releases and the RIT Center for Public Safety Initiatives’ 2024 multi-city working paper; population-adjusted rates use Census Vintage 2024 city estimates. Tildes (~) mark rates computed from a published count × population. Party labels reflect current mayors as of Sept 1, 2025; many cities hold officially nonpartisan elections (marked I-NP). Minor rounding applied.

