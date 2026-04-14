Team,

This is my new piece on the March PPI (Producer Price Index) report. You can also read it HERE in RealClearMarkets.

The headline producer price increase in March of 0.5 percent came in well below expectations, and the details matter far more than the top-line number.

The real story is the same one we have been seeing across several recent reports. The loudest price moves remain concentrated in volatile, non-core categories, while the underlying inflation trend is more subdued than the professional pessimists and tariff bashers want to admit.

In recent reports on PPI, CPI, trade, and manufacturing, surface-level commentators keep grabbing the noisiest number in the release, ignoring the composition of the report, and forcing the data into a prewritten narrative about inflation, tariffs, and economic weakness. That fake news template keeps failing, however.

If anything, the March PPI report reinforces the case that the U.S. economy is still absorbing isolated price shocks while the underlying inflation machinery continues to cool. And core inflation pressure inside the production pipeline is behaving much better than advertised.

Please pass it on.

Peter

Share

Producer Prices Jumped, But Inflation Did Not

By Peter Navarro

April 14, 2026

March’s producer price report is another reminder that not all inflation is created equal. A commodity-driven jump tied largely to energy is one thing. A generalized inflationary breakout across goods, services, and margins is something very different. This report looks much more like an energy-driven shock than a broad inflationary resurgence.

Yes, headline producer prices rose 0.5 percent in March. But that increase came in well below expectations, and the details matter far more than the top-line number.

The real story is the same one we have been seeing across several recent reports. The loudest price moves remain concentrated in volatile, non-core categories, while the underlying inflation trend is more subdued than the professional pessimists and tariff bashers want to admit.

Start with goods. Final demand goods prices were strong in March, but that jump was driven overwhelmingly by energy. Food prices actually fell, and goods excluding food and energy rose only modestly. In other words, strip out the geopolitical and commodity noise, and the goods pipeline still looks relatively well behaved.

Then look at services. Final demand services were flat on the month. Even more telling, trade services margins — one of the better proxies for wholesaler and retailer markups — fell again. That is not what an inflation spiral looks like. That is what easing margin pressure looks like.

Most important, core producer prices rose only modestly and came in below expectations. On a year-over-year basis, core remains elevated but far from runaway. That is hardly ideal, but it is also nowhere near the kind of broad-based reacceleration that would justify the more apocalyptic commentary now filling too many headlines.

There is also a broader point here, and it fits squarely with the pattern we have seen in recent reports on CPI, trade, and manufacturing. Surface-level commentators keep grabbing the noisiest number in the release, ignoring the composition of the report, and forcing the data into a prewritten narrative about inflation, tariffs, and economic weakness.

That template keeps failing.

As we’ve discussed in previous columns, on CPI, the media saw an energy-driven jump and tried to turn it into a story of generalized inflation.

On trade, they saw deficits and ignored the extent to which the import mix is shifting toward capital goods and equipment that support construction and manufacturing.

On ISM, they focused on lagging components while overlooking improvement in the core activity measures that typically move first.

And now on PPI, many will repeat the same mistake by taking an energy-distorted headline and pretending it proves that pipeline inflation is heating up across the board.

It does not.

If anything, the March PPI report reinforces the case that the U.S. economy is still absorbing isolated price shocks while the underlying inflation machinery continues to cool. Headline inflation remains vulnerable to oil, war-risk premiums, and other commodity disruptions. But core inflation pressure inside the production pipeline is behaving much better than advertised.

That said, a note of caution is in order. Reports over the next several months may well show additional firmness in headline inflation as the recent oil price run-up works its way through producer prices, freight and transportation costs, and eventually parts of the consumer basket.

That does not necessarily mean the economy is sliding back into a 2022-style inflation problem. It means analysts and policymakers will have to separate temporary energy pass-through from true underlying inflation. If they fail to make that distinction, they will once again confuse a commodity shock with an overheated domestic economy.

That matters for markets. It matters for the Fed—which, under Powell leadership, has demonstrated an extraordinary level of misunderstanding. And it matters for the tariff debate.

So the March PPI report should be read both for what it is and what it is not. It is not a warning flare of resurgent broad-based inflation. It is yet another reminder that serious analysis matters, particularly for market participants seeking to be on the right side of the trade.

Share