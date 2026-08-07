Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

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Esther's avatar
Esther
15m

Thank you Peter!!

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Scooter Pettus's avatar
Scooter Pettus
1hEdited

Meanwhile Trump and the Endless Debt Republicans are continuing 40 years of financial mismanagement of our fiscal and monetary policies. Over one third of our annual GDP growth is because of debt. There is no MAGA without arresting and reversing our Debt Horizon. Everything must be run through a Debt Reduction lens. By the time Trump leaves office T and R will have passed $25Trillion of the Nations $50Trillion in debt. This is not only Anti-MAGA but more importantly AntiChristian Governance. #OneNationUnderChrist

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