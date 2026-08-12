Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

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Kathy Monteiro's avatar
Kathy Monteiro
14m

This conspired injustice can not stand. It is frightening to think this hoax could have worked. This can not happen in America. Its the same issue as the Covid hoax. If we don't insure accountability, we are done as a free nation.

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