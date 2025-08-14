“It’s not a camp — it’s a cage dressed in euphemism.”

32 Days to go, and we get one page closer to the publication of I Went to Prison So You Won’t Have To — here’s your look inside.

They call it a camp, like we’re here to roast marshmallows. The truth? It’s razor wire and mind games. Guards don’t explain the rules — you learn them the hard way. And just when you think you understand, they change. The real punishment isn’t the walls; it’s the constant uncertainty. This wasn’t about rehabilitation. It was trying to scare Trump Land. It was about control.

