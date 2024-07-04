On the fifth of November, 1605, Guy Fawkes and a band of co-conspirators planned to ignite barrels of gunpowder stored in a room beneath the British House of Lords. They sought to remove the British King, Queen, and the King’s supporters in dramatic fashion. The plan was uncovered, and for his role, Guy Fawkes was executed. The events of the fifth of November were chronicled in a British nursery rhyme, which begins “remember, remember, the fifth of November,” serving as a reminder of what happened to those resisting the King. Yet, for some, the nursery rhyme has the opposite effect, serving as a clarion call. Despite the punishment delivered, the fifth of November was not the last time subjects of a King of England would object to the monarch’s rule.

On the Fourth of July, 1776, 56 brave men declared independence from England on behalf of a new nation. The 56 did not petition for independence. They did not beg for independence. They declared it. And they did so at the risk of death. What The 56 did was treason in the eyes of King George. And, as Guy Fawkes was well aware, treason was punishable by death. Yet, The 56 chose to proceed nonetheless.

The 56 recognized that every person has certain unalienable rights. Unalienable rights that are provided not by decree, not by law, and not by act of man. No. These unalienable rights—including the rights of Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness—were endowed upon man by God. These unalienable rights always existed, and could never be taken away. And The 56 recognized that King George had become an impediment to these unalienable rights.

As our founding fathers so eloquently declared to King George, “whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness.” The 56 made a choice. It was a choice on which they staked their lives and fortunes. And some would give both before the War for Independence would end.

On this Independence Day, I choose to honor The 56. I hope you will choose to join me.

Our founding fathers understood that on rare occasions, citizens would be called upon to make a generational decision. The decision on whether ratify the Constitution of the United States was just such a choice. Our Constitution was radical when it was written. And to some, it remains radical. The decision to ratify it was a serious one. As another who assumed the name Publius once wrote, “[w]hen the people of America reflect that they are now called upon to decide a question, which, in its consequences, must prove one of the most important that ever engaged their attention, the propriety of their taking a very comprehensive, as well as a very serious, view of it, will be evident.”

The ratification of our Constitution was not a foregone conclusion. Indeed, it took the actions of brave citizens to produce a lasting document. And once it was produced, it required the actions of engaged citizens to decide to ratify it. It also took amendments that enshrined certain rights before those citizens would agree. Those citizens were blessed with an opportunity to make such an important and lasting decision.

You too are blessed. You are blessed with an opportunity to have a profound impact not only on your generation, but on generations to come. You are blessed with an opportunity to lead our country out of the darkness. On the fifth of November, you are blessed with the opportunity to choose.

As we celebrate the Anniversary of our country’s independence from King George, we face dark times. Justice is no longer blind. We face a justice system that has been weaponized. Weaponized against political candidates who have done nothing more than challenge and reject the status quo and speak for you. Weaponized against parents who want to have a voice in the education of their children and were called terrorists as a result. And weaponized against grandmothers who were arrested, charged, and imprisoned for praying. Grandmothers who were then mocked by judges for their faith.

Our border is overrun. American citizens are falling victim to crime perpetrated by those whom have entered our country illegally. There is no question that there are people coming to our country not to escape crime and oppression in their home countries, but to bring it to our shores. Yet, our system of justice ignores it.

And outside of the courts, we face mob justice. Cities burned, livelihoods destroyed, and lives lost. All for failing to demonstrate fealty to a Marxist ideology that is a constantly moving target. A Marxist ideology that seeks to destroy everything that is wholesome, and true, and right in this world. A Marxist ideology that seeks to destroy our Constitution and our way of life.

Yet, even in the darkness, there are glimmers of light. The Supreme Court, ever so slowly, has done its part to protect our Constitutional Republic. Over the past several months, the Court has turned back the tide on a weaponized justice system. The actions of the Supreme Court have ensured that you will have an opportunity to vote for your candidate of choice in November, despite attempts to ensure your voice could not be heard. The Supreme Court chose to turn back the attacks on democracy attempted by the United States Department of Justice. Now it is your turn to make a choice.

This presidential election falls on a serendipitous date. On the fifth of November, I will enter the voting booth and I will make my choice. In that voting booth, like The 56, I will proudly take a stand against tyranny. And I will be honored to have you join me in choosing to chart a better course for our country. You must only, as the nursery rhyme says, “remember, remember, the fifth of November . . .”

