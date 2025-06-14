To My Paid Subscribers,
This is a very special serialization. What the Best MBAs Know was a labor of love when I was teaching at the UC-Irvine Business School, and it offers a broad window into the world of the MBA curriculum.
If you’re in business or in the work force, there are great lessons in it. If you are retired and this is not your cup of java, …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.