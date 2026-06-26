Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

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Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
4h

It did not begin or end with Fauci. He was just the orchestra leader.

The depth of amoral behavior that created great harm by all involved must be revealed

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Kathy Monteiro's avatar
Kathy Monteiro
4h

Our entire faith in government and the media rests in uncovering the veil and prosecuting the truly evil behind it. What happened to our country for 2 years of lockdown based on lies and deceit was catastrophic and can not be forgotten or swept under the rug. It was a true holocaust. It can never happen again.

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