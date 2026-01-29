Team,

Steel Like Lazarus: Trump’s Tariffs Bring an American Industry Back From the Dead

For decades, the American steel industry was left for dead.

Not because U.S. workers forgot how to make steel. Not because American mills lost their edge. But because foreign governments—China first and worst, followed by Japan, South Korea, Turkey, and others—systematically dumped steel into the U.S. market at below-cost prices, backed by subsidies, state banks, and predatory industrial policies designed to crush competitors.

The result was predictable and brutal. American mills closed. Jobs vanished. Towns hollowed out. Profits collapsed. By the time Donald Trump first ran for president, the United States—once the world’s steel superpower—was dangerously dependent on foreign steel for everything from cars and bridges to tanks and warships.

Trump 45 understood what the so-called trade “experts” refused to admit: steel is not just another input. Steel is a strategic industry. Lose it, and you lose economic sovereignty and national security.

That is why Trump targeted steel early and hard.

President Trump’s 2018 steel tariffs stopped the bleeding. They revived capacity utilization, stabilized employment, and put the industry back on its feet. But under Joe Biden, those protections were deliberately weakened—riddled with exemptions, quotas, and loopholes that let dumped steel flow back into the U.S. market under a different name and flag.

When President Trump returned to office, the tariff stood at 25 percent—his original first-term line of defense. But foreign producers were still blowing past it. China’s excess steel kept flooding global markets. Third-country transshipment exploded. Cheating became routine.

So Trump doubled down. In March 2025, he doubled the steel tariff from 25 percent to 50 percent. No symbolism. No half-measures. A real barrier, designed to deter dumping—not accommodate it.

And the results have been immediate.

In 2025, U.S. crude steel production rose to 82 million tons, up 3.1 percent—the first increase in two years. For the first time since 1999, the United States surpassed Japan, becoming the world’s third-largest steel producer behind only China and India. That milestone did not happen by accident. It happened because tariffs forced demand back onto American producers.

And the tariffs did something else the critics never predicted: they made the United States steel industry once again an attractive industry.

Nippon Steel’s acquisition of U.S. Steel comes with billions in planned investment for high-grade steel used in data centers and advanced manufacturing. Electric arc furnace producers like Nucor and Steel Dynamics are expanding efficient, fully domestic operations. Steel Dynamics’ bid for BlueScope’s North American assets shows just how valuable U.S. steel capacity has become.

At the same time, demand is exploding. The AI boom is driving massive construction of data centers and power plants—steel-intensive projects that require reliable, high-quality domestic supply. Private-sector data center construction spending has more than doubled in just two years.

For years, America was told the decline of steel was inevitable. Trump proved that was a lie. With tariffs that bite—and enforcement that matters—American steel has risen like Lazarus from the grave.

And this time, the lesson is clear: tariffs work—and America is not going back.

Peter Navarro is the White House Counselor for Trade and Manufacturing

