Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

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Simbro Fatarzo's avatar
Simbro Fatarzo
5h

I’ve always agreed. Requiring passport-level identification in a year where dems are highly motivated gives dems a huge advantage.

Let’s do it.

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June m paquette's avatar
June m paquette
5h

Yes let's get it done, NOW !

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