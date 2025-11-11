Team,

This is look at a key issue that will bear on the Supreme Court decision on the Trump reciprocal tariffs. I think you will find it very interesting.

Tariffs Are NOT Taxes—Why It Matters

When the Supreme Court heard arguments last week on President Trump’s emergency tariffs, several Justices insisted “tariffs are taxes”—a claim that, if true, would render Trump’s actions unconstitutional, since only Congress may levy taxes under Article I. But that framing gets both history and law wrong.

Tariffs are NOT taxes. They are instruments of foreign-commerce regulation and national defense, long recognized as distinct from Congress’s domestic taxing power.

That distinction is not a technicality; it is constitutional, with deep roots. From the Founders to the present, tariffs have served as tools of policy, not vehicles for revenue—and the record of recent years proves the point. Trump’s tariffs curbed foreign cheating and mercantilist behavior with virtually no inflation at home, clear evidence that the burden fell abroad rather than on American consumers.

Purpose, Not Form

The constitutional test for distinguishing a tax from a regulatory duty is simple—what is it for? A tax raises general revenue for domestic spending; a tariff regulates foreign commerce. Any revenue that results is incidental to its regulatory purpose—much like fines or license fees that accompany environmental or banking rules. Tariffs are thus a classic expression of Congress’s power to regulate foreign trade, not its power to tax citizens.

A Founding-Era Distinction

At the Constitutional Convention, James Madison and Alexander Hamilton debated how to finance the new republic. They gave Congress the power to impose “Taxes, Duties, Imposts, and Excises”—each listed separately. The separation was deliberate: duties and imposts were not taxes. Their primary purpose was to regulate foreign trade, not to raise domestic revenue. Tariffs were the young nation’s first line of defense against economic aggression from abroad and its chief instrument for building an independent industrial base.

That understanding guided American policy from the start. When Congress imposed duties on British textiles in 1789, it wasn’t padding the Treasury; it was protecting the nation’s fledgling industries. When Abraham Lincoln championed “protective tariffs,” he called them “a system of defense,” not a revenue scheme. That founding logic has carried forward into modern law.

The Law Says the Same Thing

In Federal Energy Administration v. Algonquin SNG (1976), the Supreme Court unanimously upheld President Nixon’s import fees on foreign oil under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act. Opponents claimed those fees were taxes; the Court disagreed. As the Justices explained, “the imposition of a license fee on imports is a method of achieving the permitted end—adjustment of imports—no less than the use of quotas.”

A tariff operates on the same principle: a “monetary exaction” imposed at the border to regulate trade, not to raise revenue. What matters is purpose—if the goal is to adjust trade flows or protect national security, it is not a tax.

A Modern Parallel

The same principle applies to President Trump’s imposition of tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA). The statute empowers the President to “investigate, regulate, direct, and compel” transactions and to “otherwise deal in” property or interests when confronting an “unusual and extraordinary threat” from abroad. A straightforward textual reading shows that “otherwise” broadens, rather than narrows, the President’s authority. By linking the specific verbs (“investigate, regulate, direct, compel”) to the catch-all “otherwise,” the statute covers the full range of economic measures—monetary or otherwise used to regulate foreign commerce.

As the Solicitor General noted during oral argument, it would be absurd to let a President ban all imports from an adversary but forbid him to moderate those imports through a calibrated surcharge. Economically, a quota and a tariff achieve the same end—so if Congress allowed one, it necessarily allowed the other. A doctor allowed to amputate can surely prescribe antibiotics.

Who Really Pays?

Plaintiffs and other critics have argued that tariffs are simply a “tax on consumers.” But experience says otherwise. The Trump tariffs during the president’s first term—on steel, aluminum, and strategic Chinese imports—produced virtually no measurable inflation. Consumer prices stayed flat even as hundreds of billions of dollars in goods were covered.

Why? Because foreign producers, importers, and subsidiaries absorbed most—if not all—of the cost. That outcome makes perfect economic sense: access to the U.S. market is existential for many foreign economies. They can’t afford to lose it, so they cut prices, eat margins, and keep shipping.

This is the invisible success of tariffs as a regulatory tool. By compelling foreign producers to bear the cost of their own mercantilist behavior, tariffs achieve precisely what the Constitution and two centuries of precedent envision—using America’s market power to regulate foreign conduct without burdening Americans at home. That is the opposite of a tax. It is the lawful exercise of economic sovereignty.

The Bottom Line

Tariffs raise money, but that doesn’t make them taxes—any more than parking fines, pollution penalties, user fees, or import license fees are taxes. Those are regulatory exactions used to steer conduct or defray the costs of the activities they regulate.

In the trade context, tariffs serve the same regulatory function: they are used to change foreign behavior and can help offset part of the broader costs that unfair foreign practices impose on Americans—lost factories and jobs, eroded tax bases, and even the public-health toll of foreign-sourced fentanyl. Any revenue they produce is merely incidental to their regulatory purpose—an outcome, not the aim.

As the Solicitor General noted, the best outcome is when no tariffs are paid at all, because the conduct changes. That is the essence of regulation, not taxation: success measured not by revenue, but by results.

This long line of constitutional history and precedent can give the Court every reason for confidence. Upholding the Trump tariffs on this point of law would not expand presidential power—it would reaffirm it. The distinction between taxation and trade regulation has stood since the Founders, has been reaffirmed by Congress, and was confirmed by this Court in Algonquin. Recognizing that continuity is not judicial innovation; it is fidelity to the Constitution.

The Founders understood that economic power is national power. They gave the United States both the right to regulate its commerce and the duty to defend it. That principle—that tariffs are not taxes—was clearly acknowledged by several other Justices during argument. They recognized what every generation of Americans has learned the hard way: when a President uses tariffs to defend the nation’s economic interests, he isn’t taxing Americans—he’s defending them.

Peter Navarro is the White House Senior Counselor for Trade and Manufacturing. Follow him at www.peternavarro.com

