Team,

Check out my interview with Chris Cillizza on NewsNation.

We discuss Section 338 tariffs on Canada and my road to the Supreme Court after my political imprisonment for upholding the Constitution and executive privilege.

You can also read my piece about President Trump’s new Section 338 tariffs on Canada HERE.

And my recent piece, pertaining to my case, about weaponized injustice in American courts—with one standard for Trump officials and another for the anti-Trump legal class—can be read HERE.

Regarding tariffs, the overarching rationale for the U.S. imposing tariffs globally is that the world screws us, and it does so under the rules of the World Trade Organization. The WTO rules say that other countries can charge us higher tariffs than we charge them—which is screwy—and we wind up with huge trade deficits, lost jobs, and lowered wages.

We have to stand strong on tariffs because if we don’t do what President Trump is doing in defending our factories and workers, we will see the final loss of our industrial manufacturing base. As a nation, we cannot sustain prosperity and security without that base.

With regard to Canada, they are our neighbor, but they are not our friends on trade. They try to screw us, and are one of the worst offenders globally.

When President Trump was first elected in 2016, Wilbur Ross and I were designated to begin negotiating with Canada before Robert Lighthizer became U.S. Trade Representative. I can tell you that of all the people I’ve dealt with on trade, Canada’s negotiators are some of the most dishonest people I’ve ever met.

Canada has placed enormous, triple-digit tariffs on American dairy, and they refuse to back down on these. Canada is also screwing us in their poor treatment of our alcohol distillers and auto companies. And they’re doing it in a way that singles out and discriminates against the United States and American workers.

At the same time that Canada is closing off its markets to the U.S., they have their markets wide open to the Europeans and are inviting them in.

This is not acceptable, and President Trump is imposing additional 50-percent Section 338 tariffs on specified Canadian goods. Discriminatory trade practices like those of Canada are exactly what Section 338 tariffs are designed to address.

With regard to my ongoing case, a federal appeals court in Washington, D.C., refused this week to overturn my kangaroo court conviction for upholding the Constitution.

We planned on this happening, and it did not surprise us at all. The judges at the federal appeals court in question are as woke, left, and anti-Trump as they can possibly be.

Now we’re going to move forward with an appeal. I said from the day I got arrested that this case would go to the Supreme Court.

What is at stake here?

They put me in prison for defending the Constitutional separation of powers as a senior presidential advisor. If I win the appeal, every future presidential advisor, regardless of party, will be able to respect the candor and confidentiality of presidential communications without risking imprisonment.

My case will be precedent-setting.

I love reading your comments. Please share this with friends and family.

Peter

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TRANSCRIPT

CHRIS CILLIZZA: Joining us now, Senior Counselor for Trade and Manufacturing Peter Navarro. I kind of like Trump trade whisperer. That’s how we—that’s how we—I kind of like that.

DR. NAVARRO: Whatever floats your boat.

CILLIZZA: Yeah, I know, totally. Peter, I want to pull up something that John Thune, the Senate majority leader, said about the tariffs on-screen. He said, “I’m not a huge fan of tariffs.” And then he said, “I’m just finding out about that”—talking about Canada—“I’m curious to know a little more about the rationale for it but as you know I’m not a huge fan of tariffs.” Tell me the rationale first, and then let’s talk about Thune.

DR. NAVARRO: The big rationale for tariffs globally is that the world screws us. And they do it under the rules of the World Trade Organization, which we are a member of. The rules say that they can charge us higher tariffs than we charge them. It’s screwy. And we wind up with huge trade deficits, we lose jobs, wages go down. So, that’s the subtext. Now Canada, going back to the first term—

CILLIZZA: Yep.

DR. NAVARRO: —Chris, when Donald Trump got elected in 2016, Wilbur Ross and I—

CILLIZZA: Mm-hmm.

DR. NAVARRO: —were designated as the guys to start negotiating with Canada before we got the Trade Representative.

CILLIZZA: Yep.

DR. NAVARRO: And I can tell you that of all the people that I’ve dealt with on trade, Canada—love the people—but their negotiators are some of the most dishonest people I’ve ever met. They stab you in the back. They just—and what they’re doing with this particular set of tariffs is they have these enormous dairy tariffs—like triple-digit dairy tariffs—they refuse to back down on. They’re screwing us in terms of hard alcohol. We have good alcohol distillers. And they’re screwing us on auto parts. And they’re doing it in a discriminatory way, which is why we’re using this thing called [Section] 338, to the point where they’re doing stuff to us at the same time that they’re inviting the Europeans in, wide open to their market. So the President says, ‘No, this is not cutting it.’ And so, what we did was we put tariffs on the three things in question, but because of the way it works, we had to throw in a few things like hockey sticks.

CILLIZZA: Yeah.

DR. NAVARRO: Okay? I did that just so you would—you could—I could see your Canadian accent. Yeah.

CILLIZZA: I mean, I do think—you did allow me to do my Canadian impersonation. Yeah, I do appreciate that.

DR. NAVARRO: Yes.

CILLIZZA: You are obviously a policy guy, but you know this is Washington. It’s an election year. The majority in the House is up. The majority in the Senate is up. I know you believe tariffs to be good policy.

DR. NAVARRO: They’re good for America.

CILLIZZA: Why are they not better politics?

DR. NAVARRO: Because there’s too many people on the Hill who—Republicans who take their money from interests long term who have sent our jobs offshore. That’s the RINO wing of the Republican Party. Trump got elected because he was the Republican who started to represent working men and women. That’s the MAGA base. So, there’s still that kind of tension. And then, look, there’s certain districts congressionally which are export-dependent. Right? So, they get all in a twist. But the problem, Chris, is our rivals out there know that so they try to pressure those particular commodities. Right? So—so, we have to stand strong. They like to hit our farmers. We’ve always had our farmers backs and things like that. But if we don’t do what President Trump’s doing with tariffs, we will see the loss—the final loss—of our industrial base, our manufacturing base. And we cannot as a nation sustain prosperity and security without that. It’s pretty simple.

CILLIZZA: Let me—I want to play you something because I see a lot of this on social media, and I want to give you the chance to agree or disagree with this.

DR. NAVARRO: Yeah.

CILLIZZA: Let me just play you something that Donald Trump said on Tuesday in the Oval Office.

[CUT TO CLIP OF PRESIDENT TRUMP SPEAKING IN THE OVAL OFFICE]

PRESIDENT TRUMP: A lot of damage has been done. They’re [Canada’s] not managing their forests properly, and the wind has a tendency to blow right over New York City, right over—you saw Detroit, they had to close the whole place. Michigan was really affected. They had to close businesses for four days. It’s very serious what they’re doing, and they don’t seem to be able to do anything about it. If they manage their forests, they wouldn’t have the fire.

[CUT BACK TO INTERVIEW]

CILLIZZA: I have seen plenty of people say Donald Trump is imposing tariffs on Canada because their smoke drifted over into the United States.

DR. NAVARRO: No, the 338’s been in process for many, many months. Jamieson Greer as the United States Trade Representative, that guy is a genius. He is—he is a rock. He’s a representative of the American people. He’s been working on that for months, Chris. But the Boss [President Trump] is right on this. Just like California has these crazy regulations with their forests that create forest fires all the time because they don’t prune and cut and do what they need to do, Canada’s got the same liberal problem there. And let’s not forget, the same thing happened, I think it was last year or the year before. I mean, it was like—

CILLIZZA: I think it was two years ago. I remember it. Yep.

DR. NAVARRO: Yeah. It was like—I was—it was worse than this time.

CILLIZZA: It felt like you were at a campfire.

DR. NAVARRO: So—but Canada—just, so people, the American people understand, Canada is our neighbor, but on trade they’re one of the worst globally. They are not our friends on trade. They try to screw us.

CILLIZZA: We’re a little pressed for time, but I do want to talk to you about this. On Tuesday, a federal appeals court—this is related to Peter Navarro, separate.

DR. NAVARRO: Yes.

CILLIZZA: Peter—said Peter Navarro, they did not overturn your conviction for your refusal to turn over documents and testify in front of the January 6 Committee. Tell me, did that surprise you, and next steps?

DR. NAVARRO: Did not surprise us at all. The court was just about a mile from here. It’s as woke and left and ‘screw Trump’ people as it can possibly be. What’s going to happen now, we planned on that. We’re going to move forward with an appeal, likely to the appeals court itself. But, I said from the day I got arrested that this case would go to the Supreme Court. And what’s at stake here, Chris? As a senior presidential advisor, they put me in prison for simply defending the Constitutional separation of powers. That’s all I’m guilty of. And if I win the appeal, every future presidential advisor, regardless of party—this is important—regardless of party, will be able to respect the candor and confidentiality of presidential communications without risking imprisonment.

CILLIZZA: Well, I—if it does go to the Supreme Court, I have a feeling we will have you back on.

DR. NAVARRO: You might cover that, right?

CILLIZZA: The Trump trade whisperer.

DR. NAVARRO: Hey, can I say one thing?

CILLIZZA: Yes.

DR. NAVARRO: Like, when Cortes was on, he was saying how he had three Hoyas on.

CILLIZZA: Yes.

DR. NAVARRO: I’m looking at the three, and I’m thinking you’re the only three guys on TV at this time without ties.

CILLIZZA: You know, that was noted to me just before I went on, and I said Cuomo doesn’t wear a tie.

DR. NAVARRO: I think you look great without a tie. Mulvaney, Cortes—

CILLIZZA: Mulvaney, clean up your act. Let’s be honest.

DR. NAVARRO: Clean up your act. Right.

CILLIZZA: Thank you, Peter.

DR. NAVARRO: All right, man.

CILLIZZA: Appreciate you.

DR. NAVARRO: Good to see you.

CILLIZZA: Appreciate you.

DR. NAVARRO: All right, man.

CILLIZZA: Thank you. Thank you, sir.

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