Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

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m&m's avatar
m&m
5h

Happy Birthday! Love the way tariffs are working!

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
2h

The Toyota move shows what industrial policy looks like when America stops apologizing for defending its own market. Cars and trucks are not just consumer products. They are rolling supply chains — steel, aluminum, chips, sensors, batteries, magnets, software, electronics, and skilled labor. Whoever controls that ecosystem controls jobs, wages, innovation, and wartime production capacity. Mexico assembly became too easy a staging ground for foreign content, including Chinese components, to enter under a North American label. Texas changes the math. American soil means American workers, American suppliers, American scrutiny, American taxes, and a deeper arsenal of democracy. Tariffs pull. USMCA pressure pushes. The result is a factory where it belongs.

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