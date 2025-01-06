That is Maganomics’: where Trump is taking America on trade
The Financial Times Analyzes MAGA-Nomics
BE SURE AND TAKE POLL AT END!
‘That is Maganomics’: where Trump is taking America on trade
Maverick economist turned presidential adviser Peter Navarro has helped bring back a world in which power takes precedence over economic exchange. Will he prove his critics wrong?
CLICK HERE to access article at FT
Gillian Tett, Financial Times, January 4, 2025
Seven y…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.