Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
1h

This is the classic problem with expert class thinking—they measure what’s easy, not what’s important. Tariffs weren’t about squeezing short-term price efficiency; they were about leverage, supply chains, and long-term positioning. If your model can’t capture that, your conclusions are already limited. Peter Navarro is right to call it out. When a study swings from loss to gain depending on assumptions, that’s not clarity—it’s uncertainty dressed up as authority. The real world doesn’t operate in static snapshots. It moves, adapts, and rebalances. Policy should be judged the same way.

Reply
Share
Cosmo T Kat's avatar
Cosmo T Kat
5h

The tariffs are a tax on consumers and the money collected from tariffs enrich the rich. Where are the benefits for the average American who pays higher prices for goods and reap no reward, Mr. Navarro. There is a reason there are many find Trump's tariff shock and awe campaign, and it has nothing to do with academia going on about free trade, there is no such thing as free trade.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Peter Navarro · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture