The Arena (CNN) – Senior Trade Advisor Peter Navarro Interview
Team,
News from the front lines.
Peter
CLICK HERE to watch the video
The Arena (CNN) – Senior Trade Advisor Peter Navarro Interview
KASIE HUNT: all right. joining us now in the arena, perhaps one of those officials that phil was referring to, president trump's senior trade adviser peter navarro. sir, thanks very much for being here. my my first question to y…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.