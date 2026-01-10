Team,

Here’s Part One of Two of a profile this weekend from Bloomberg. A refreshing change from the hit piece, Vanity Unfair, New Yorker BS.

Enjoy, and let me know your thoughts!

Peter

Please read the article right on Bloomberg at THIS LINK:

Peter Navarro: “There’s No Softening on China.” Part One

As the Supreme Court reconvenes after a winter recess, a ruling may be imminent in one of its most consequential recent cases: whether Donald Trump’s use of emergency powers to levy tariffs is legal.

A loss could leave the government facing a multibillion-dollar bill to refund companies for tariffs already paid, while dealing a blow to one of the key architects of the president’s trade policy. Peter Navarro, an economics professor and one-time Democrat, advised Trump during both his first term and his current one, and in between served four months in prison for refusing to comply with a subpoena related to the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol. Navarro has been a China hawk for years, so when we spoke in Bloomberg’s Washington D.C. bureau, I was also keen to understand if he’s comfortable with the latest trade position on China: the one-year truce agreed in October between Trump and Xi Jinping. I wonder if we could start with the origins of your bond with the president. When did you meet him for the first time? It goes back to 2006, when I wrote a book called The Coming China Wars. At the time, it was widely viewed as hyperbole. Right now, it reads like a government report. The prevailing view in the early 2000s — as China joined the World Trade Organization [and] was beginning to inundate the world with dumped manufactured products — was that it was simply [about] cheap labor. My analysis showed [it] was a lot more than that. China set about taking the world apart using things like high government subsidies, intellectual property theft, counterfeiting, piracy and state-owned enterprise. 1

1 Navarro’s personal and political journey is worth reflecting on: Raised in a single-parent household in Florida, he gained his PhD in economics at Harvard and went on to teach at the University of California Irvine. Once active in the Democratic Party, he then became convinced of the economic threat from China, and wrote three books on the subject.

Unfair trading practices, essentially. The whole gamut. In 2011, President Trump was asked what his favorite books on China were. Mine was on the list, so I sent him a note of thanks and we exchanged correspondences. When he went down the escalator with Melania and declared, I sent him a note to say, Hey, you need anything? They called in 2016. I was supposed to go out to New York and meet him there. It was pretty funny. I get into this black SUV in the back seat. He gets in the front seat and he’s going, Hey, Rupert, what’s going on? He’s talking to Murdoch. He hangs up, looks back and goes, Who’s that? [Laughs] He’d never seen me before. So you bonded over China. I want to understand how your views evolved. You used to be a Democrat, right? You used to talk about how bad protectionism would be, not only for the US but the global economy. Well, you’re conflating a few things there. Historically, Democrats were the ones who were protectionists, in favor of defending the American working class against unfair trade. Alexander Hamilton wrote a stunning book about manufacturing and the need to protect it. Lincoln was a tariff man. McKinley was a tariff man. Henry Clay was a tariff man. Up until 1913, the United States actually funded its government entirely through tariff revenues. Then we passed income tax and shifted away from that. One of the running jokes the boss and I have is who figured the China thing out first. Of course, he did. There’s a famous interview with him and Oprah Winfrey back in the ’80s. He was talking about Japan and how they were taking us apart with unfair trade. Everything he said would then fit the China model. 2

2 The Oprah interview was in 1988, a year after Trump placed newspaper ads alleging that Japan and other countries had been taking advantage of the US. “The saga continues unabated as we defend the Persian Gulf,” he wrote, “an area of only marginal significance to the United States for its oil supplies, but one upon which Japan and others are almost totally dependent.” The wording led to speculation that Trump was planning to challenge George H.W. Bush for the Republican nomination for president.

My first exposure to the Chinese economic model was when I was in the Peace Corps in Thailand. What was fascinating to me is that virtually everywhere you went in Asia, the commerce was run by Chinese. Fast forward, I’m teaching business students [at UC Irvine, and] I’m noticing they’re losing their jobs. This was circa 2003, and curiously, two years after China joined the World Trade Organization. All roads led to Beijing. I realized, Hey, this is cheating. It’s devastating our manufacturing base. 3

3 The wider picture is that trade in goods and services between the US and China has boomed in the last quarter-century. China is the fourth largest US export market — and increased trade with China has boosted the purchasing power of US consumers.

Bring us up to the present day. You were at President Trump’s side in the first term. You went to jail for him. To be clear, I went to prison in defense of the Constitution — the separation of powers. What Congress did in the wake of the January 6th riots on Capitol Hill was engage in a partisan effort to unseat the president and make sure he never ran for office again. 4

I wonder how much it changed you. I’m struck, reading your account of prison, how much you notice and document all the pettiness — the meanness — that you see around you: the withholding of medicines, the lack of fresh fruit and vegetables. Did you see a different America, which has informed your politics? No. I grew up poor. I grew up in that milieu. Prison didn’t change me at all. I changed prison. I changed the system. I went in there to defend the Constitution on principle — and instead of crying in my beer, I turned myself into an investigative reporter. I uncovered a $5 billion scandal. 5

5 This is Navarro’s estimate of the cost of incarcerating people beyond their release dates, which he attributes to the Bureau of Prisons failing to implement a 2018 law aimed at improving outcomes and reducing the prison population. A Trump-appointed prisons director has since pledged to accelerate implementation of the First Step Act.