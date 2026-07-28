Team,

This is my new piece on the June durable goods report released yesterday. You can also read it HERE in RealClearMarkets.

While the durable-goods headline was 0.3% for June, the more important number was the 1.9% surge in core capital-goods shipments. Through the first half of the year, core capital-goods orders are running 9.3% above the same period in 2025, with shipments up 7.5%.

These are not primarily households buying refrigerators or washing machines. They are businesses purchasing the machinery, computers, electrical systems, and productive equipment needed to expand.

No single monthly report proves an American manufacturing renaissance, but the report’s numbers are consistent with an economy shifting away from government-directed consumption and toward private capital formation.

That is precisely the direction America needs. Investment that raises productivity, increases wages, and expands the economy’s long-run capacity to produce.

The asterisk is that a significant portion of the equipment feeding America’s investment boom is still coming from abroad. In May, U.S. capital-goods imports reached a record $128 billion.

President Trump’s reciprocal trade policy, full expensing of capital investment, regulatory reform, energy abundance, and aggressive reshoring strategy are fueling a historic investment boom and making the U.S. a magnet for domestic production.

American businesses are building again. The next test is whether America increasingly builds what those businesses are buying. We are working overtime to make that happen.

I always appreciate your comments. Please be sure to share.

Peter

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The Capex Boom Is Real. Now It’s Time To Make It In America

By Peter Navarro

July 27, 2026

The monthly durable goods report is one of Washington’s easiest economic releases to misread.

The headline for June was decidedly unimpressive. New orders for durable goods rose just 0.3%, well below market expectations. That will inevitably generate another round of stories suggesting American manufacturing may be running out of gas.

Look beneath the hood, however, and a very different economic picture emerges.

Excluding the volatile transportation sector, orders rose 0.6%. More importantly, orders for nondefense capital goods excluding aircraft—the government’s best monthly proxy for business investment in equipment—rose a solid 0.9%.

Shipments of these core capital goods surged an even stronger 1.9%. Through the first half of the year, core capital-goods orders are running 9.3% above the same period in 2025, with shipments up 7.5%.

These are not primarily households buying refrigerators or washing machines. They are businesses purchasing the machinery, computers, electrical systems, and productive equipment needed to expand.

Computers and electronic-product orders rose 3.1% in June. Electrical-equipment orders increased 0.9%, while primary-metals orders advanced 1.1%. The artificial-intelligence buildout is clearly an important part of this surge, but the strength extends beyond AI into vehicles, metals, power equipment, and other components of the industrial economy.

No single monthly report proves an American manufacturing renaissance. Yet these numbers are consistent with an economy shifting away from government-directed consumption and toward private capital formation.

That is precisely the direction America needs. Investment in factories, machinery, energy, data centers, and advanced technologies raises productivity, increases wages, and expands the economy’s long-run capacity to produce.

There is, however, an asterisk.

A significant portion of the equipment feeding America’s investment boom is still coming from abroad. In May, U.S. capital-goods imports reached a record $128 billion.

This is not an argument for stopping American companies from acquiring the best equipment available. It is an argument for using this historic investment boom as a magnet for domestic production.

President Trump’s reciprocal trade policy, full expensing of capital investment, regulatory reform, energy abundance, and aggressive reshoring strategy are designed to do precisely that. The objective is not merely to build more factories in America. It is to rebuild the domestic supply chains that furnish those factories and thereby dramatically reduce our reliance on capital goods imports.

The durable-goods headline was 0.3%. The more important number was the 1.9% surge in core capital-goods shipments.

American businesses are building again. The next test is whether America increasingly builds what those businesses are buying. We are working overtime to make that happen.

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