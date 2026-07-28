Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

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DAM on the beach's avatar
DAM on the beach
3h

Good news Dr Navarro. Will the companies purchasing these good hire American workers? We seem to have an issue with the H1B hiring system.

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Bruce Miller's avatar
Bruce Miller
4h

Liberals lie.

And truth and our nation dies......

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