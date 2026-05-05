Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
38m

This is what rebuilding looks like before the ribbon cuttings. Capital goods come first. Machines arrive. Equipment moves. Factory floors get planned. Supply chains shift. Then jobs follow. Navarro is right: the globalist economy was built on borrowing, importing, regulating, and surrendering. Trump is replacing it with production, exports, energy dominance, enforcement, and leverage. Record exports and a historic petroleum surplus are not accidents. They are the result of policy finally aimed at American strength instead of multinational convenience. The old model hollowed out towns. Trumpnomics is putting steel back in the spine of the country.

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Larry McCarty's avatar
Larry McCarty
10h

Oil monopoly continues to be a dark horse ruining our at home budget. Do something to their excess profit.

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