On February 3, 2020, I joined colleagues in the Executive Office of the President of the United States as an external pandemic advisor. There I watched from a front row seat and fought against the small number of senior federal health leaders who exceeded their authority and colluded to prevent American doctors from using two safe, effective, and inexpensive outpatient treatments for COVID-19: Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) and Ivermectin.

Despite these being FDA-approved for other disorders, and despite having a long exceptional safety record, this small number of senior FDA and NIH bureaucrats ignored the accumulating “real world data” showing the ability of these drugs to halt the early progression of the pandemic.

Instead, quietly in the background, Dr. Janet Woodcock at the FDA acted to shape mainstream media narratives that misrepresented HCQ’s efficacy and safety for COVID-19. Concurrently, an out-of-control US Centers for Disease Control implemented a program to actively censor and permanently block any doctor trying to explain the safety and effectiveness of early use HCQ (and later Ivermectin), in the social media in violation of the Bill of Rights.

Pharmaceutical interests in new experimental drugs and vaccines led to pressure on the medical journals to publish flawed late-phase studies to argue against HCQ’s early use. In a September 2020 open “Letter to America” and a subsequent advisory letter to the President’s Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, I tried to warn President Trump that his immediate advisors were giving him wrong information. Mr. Meadows did not listen.

In March 2024, after hundreds of thousands of deaths and a failed mass-vaccination program, the award-winning documentary ‘An Epidemic of Fraud’ was finally released to the public.

This film clearly exposes the handful of senior federal health agency leaders who contributed to the preventable death of thousands by blocking the early outpatient use of HCQ. Yet over 50 other countries would successfully control their pandemic progression with early use HCQ, a drug so safe that even a pregnant or nursing mothers (or President Trump himself) could and did take the medication.

With their integrity now at risk, over 300 COVID-19 papers have recently been retracted by the medical journals.

The FDA Exceeded Its Authority by Blocking Early Outpatient Use of Ivermectin

In April 2020, the first medical research paper appeared describing the antiviral effect of another drug called Ivermectin. Based on ever accumulating observational studies, doctors began to prescribe Ivermectin for early (7 or less days from symptom onset) COVID-19 with dramatic success at minimizing hospitalizations and deaths.

Like HCQ before it, the FDA-backed randomized controlled clinical trials (RCT) with Ivermectin were incorrectly focused on late-stage hospitalized patients with severe pathologies.

This overshadowed the enormous benefits of Ivermectin when used early in the COVID-19 disease course. Soon the FDA even began to mock Ivermectin, calling it a “horse-pill.”

Consequently, ignorant reporters in the mainstream denigrated the drug and instilled fear of taking it. Pharmacy chains illegally began to practice medicine by over-riding doctors’ written prescriptions to deny patients the drug. The graph above shows that any treatment delay between COVID-19 symptom onset and Ivermectin administration is a major factor effectiveness. A late treatment hospital trial showing no efficacy of HCQ or Ivermectin provided absolutely no information concerning early treatment. Yet the Federal Health Agencies never once acknowledged this fact.

This is the reason why only 14% of the guidelines of the Infectious Diseases Society of America, have been based on RCT studies.1

This is also the reason that the 2019 FDA Guidance requires clinical trial sponsors to look at “real world evidence” to include non-randomized controlled studies when assessing a new drug’s effect. A guidance intentionally ignored by the COVID-19 Task Force of two different presidential administrations.

Aggregated research comprising 101 studies shows that early use Ivermectin is associated with a 53% reduction in the risk of hospitalization and death from COVID-19 across 48 Randomized Controlled Trials. Moreover, early treatment with Ivermectin is associated with a 62 to 85% decrease in the risk of hospitalization and death. These aggregated findings by the C-19 Study Group, align with other early-use Ivermectin studies.

On March 21, 2024, in an unprecedented legal decision, the FDA Commissioner Robert Califf MD, was forced to settle a court case and remove all of the FDA’s false and misleading claims on Ivermectin and COVID-19. Yet the FDA refuses to acknowledge the science and overwhelming effectiveness of the drug for early infections.

The Federal Health Agencies Must be Held Accountable

Hundreds of thousands have died a preventable death because a small number of senior federal health bureaucrats told omissive lies to two Presidential Administrations about two, safe, highly effective antiviral drugs. This apparently was to make way for the Emergency Use Authorization for a toxic, highly expensive, and ineffective experimental in-hospital drug called Remdesivir. and a coerced mass vaccination program that should have been halted in mid-2021.

The data is in and those who hold the practice of medicine sacred can only be sickened by these events. Yet where is their loud condemnation? Where is the outrage of the leaders of the once trusted medical societies? Where are the profuse apologies by the medical journals for incorrectly equating late drug treatment studies with early treatments? Where is the loud condemnation by the families who have lost loved ones due to a preventable COVID-19 death? Where are the demands for accountability from the now non-deniable thousands that have been crippled by the improper, coerced, mass-vaccination program initiated under the Biden Administration?

…the silence is deafening.

1. Lee, Analysis of Overall Level of Evidence Behind Infectious Diseases Society of America Practice Guidelines | Guidelines | JAMA Internal Medicine | JAMA Network

Dr. Steven Hatfill is a leading physician and virologist with expertise in pandemic preparedness and response, and is a guest columnist for Peter Navarro’s Taking Back Trump’s America.

Upgrade to Paid

Share

Peter Navarro’s Substack account including all individual article posts are temporarily being handled and managed independently of him.

If you want to support Peter in his fight on behalf of our Constitution, unpaid subscribers can convert to paid and paid subscribers can always try to share his posts with friends.