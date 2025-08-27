The Deep State, the EU Deal, and the Man Who Shackled Me at Reagan Airport

Share

STEVE BANNON: Dr. Peter Navarro, before I talk about your prison time, Dr. Navarro, did you guys finally make a deal with the eu? Am I correct? Bloomberg, my terminal's blowing up a massive deal that you worked on on the eu. Do we finally have a deal with them?

DR. NAVARRO: Not only do we have a deal with the EU, Steve, it should put to rest any criticism whatsoever anywhere in the universe of Donald Trump and his tariff policies, because this works for both Europe and the us, but it works for Europe because it levels the playing field and it puts an end to this. I mean, let's think about what this EU deal looks like. First of all, we get to keep the global reciprocal tariff on at 15%, which is designed to reduce our trade deficit, but we get to keep 15% tariffs on the EU autos. It used to be two and a half, and they were selling Germany to selling US seven cars. Very one, we sold them. We're getting full access to their agricultural market, which are kept away. So our farmers are going to be really happy. They're going to spend $750 billion on LNG imports, so that'll help our drill baby drill segment of our economy. They're going to spend another 600 billion investing here in strategic sectors, and they're going to buy a lot more of our defense weapons, which will help the heartland throughout this country. So this is called running the table in pool. It's just an amazing deal. So I think we're happy about that and the American people should be elated.

STEVE BANNON: I want to talk about attitude and courage, angle of attack. We talked with Schmidt when I came on the campaign in August of 16. You were already there. You were the principal advisor for trade manufacturing. Remember when I got there? I think we did shift it a little more so that you had a bigger role. This is why we won. The principal reason. I think we won the behind the blue wall of Wisconsin and Michigan and Pennsylvania, which people were laughing at us in mid-August. We couldn't do is because the policies that you were working on getting advice outside with guys like Lou Dobbs, but really focused on manufacturing and trade. But even given the first term, which was so historic and what you and Lighthizer ried to accomplish on the big overall deal with the Chinese, that the Chinese blew up in May of 19. There is a total difference in the second term. I mean, president Trump has really thought through with your assistance and the total reorganization of world commerce using tariffs, but tariffs also as an aspect of potential economic warfare and using it in a positive sense to redo the entire world's commercial system to put America at the center of it. What has brought about that change in the out years? What was it? You and President Trump worked on that and because when we got in the second time, everybody mocked you, everybody mocked, president Trump, it was all going to be a disaster. The economy's going to implode, but they ain't laughing now. So tell me, what is the difference? This term didn't last.

DR. NAVARRO: Well, inside the perimeter here, the difference is we don't have to fight a lot of people who are trying to tear down the Trump agenda. And the first term it was war. Steve, you were there. You know what it was like? We had just a lot of bogies in the house. I remember one day I was in the Roosevelt room with the boss. He had every single cabinet member as well as top advisors like Gary Cohen in there, and he was wondering why the tariff policy wasn't going anywhere. And he went around the room and asked him whether they supported tariffs. The only person in that room who supported tariffs with the boss was me. And that was an epiphany for him. He got moving faster on that. He realized there was trouble in the house. We don't have that kind of crap this time. Full stop. We've got Jameson Greer, who's a very seasoned trade negotiating. He knows how to do this, and we're doing every country by a set of verticals, tariffs, non tariff bears and a whole bunch of other stuff. You got Scott Besson over at Treasury who you and I know well, and consider a friend who sees the chess board like a chess master. Not quite like the boss, but Scott's right up there. Howard Luck has been a breath of fresh air. He's brought the creativity of Wall Street with the MAGA edge on. He's fully committed now to trade policy and Donald Trump, above all is the leader of this band and he's got no fear this time around. And we have the advantage here, Steve. I think the one thing that really helps this time around is that all the panics out there in the Wall Street Journal on down who claim that the tariffs are going to cause inflation, recession and chaos, they said the same thing first term and it didn't happen. So we got the credibility of street cred and we got over a hundred billion dollars already in the bank. And Steve, the tariffs, a guy like Steven Moore drives me nuts. I just want to say this to Steven. I said it in a tweet the other day. It's like every time he says, anytime Steven Moore says that tariffs are a tax cut on consumers. He hurts the Trump trade policy and it's just false. What tariffs are right now are tax cuts and debt reduction. Steve, we're going to get over 2 trillion. No, I think it's $2 trillion we're going to raise over the next 10 years on debt reduction.

STEVE BANNON: Yeah, it's Steve Moore who's a friend of all ours, but he keeps arguing that, and this is the mentality of the Republican party, that tariffs are like a tax increase on consumer. It's just not true. Dr. Peter Navarro and Donald Trump are proving that every day. It's been extraordinary. A hat tip on the EU deal. People said it could never be done. You done did it. So extraordinary work there, Dr. Navarro. Now I want to pivot for a second because you're not only, you and Miller are the two longest serving advisors to President Trump, and you guys have been in the trenches in some of the darkest days and brother and both you guys are

DR. NAVARRO: Yeah, and Brother Scavino.

STEVE BANNON: Yeah. Well, Scavino is different. He's like an operator. I mean, what he does with that video footage and what he's made, he's become a master filmmaker. You guys have been in the trenches on the policy side in some pretty dark days. And guess what? On immigration, on sealing the border, on deportations, on everything you've done on trade and all the, and we got many, many tough fights ahead, particularly with the Chinese Communist Party. But you're also a cultural icon now because you stepped up, would not flinch, would not bend to Nancy Pelosi. And now we're finding out the criminality of the J six. You went to prison particularly at the advanced age. I'm saying it here for the first time. I've never said this. I've always said Peter Navarro is my younger brother. He's only younger in his biological clock because he's a maniac about working out. He's actually my older brother as far as age. Go talk to us about the book and particularly the title of the book. And I'm very honored that it's a war room book and we're going to have a huge rollout for this, but the title is Gripping. You went to Prison, you, Dr. Navarro went to prison. So the audience doesn't have to. What did you mean by that? Why did you title the book that you think we still live in this dark at times, that potential prison after President Trump leaves in later years? I could still be an issue for the MAGA movement. Sir,

DR. NAVARRO: There are no questions, Steve. This goes to the Democrats in 28 or the Democrats get the house, the subpoenas start flying. I've been at risk. I went to prison. So you won't have to. That's the title of the book. Type title is kind of interesting. A love and law affair story in Trumpland. The title is a tagline from the speech I gave at the Republican National Convention the night before Donald Trump was nominated was interesting about the speech. That night is literally that morning about 2:00 AM I had gotten out of prison, got on a plane, came up to Milwaukee. But what I meant by that, I went to prison. So you won't have to means that I'm your wake up call. If they can come for me, they can come for you. And look, everybody in the war room knows they're coming for us. They're coming for us, right? It is just a question of whether they have the power. And one of the things I do, and I went to prison so you won't have to, is identify this guy Walter. Gina, a very important player here for America. He's the guy that put me in leg irons and handcuffs. Took me down with four other armed agents at Reagan National Airport when they could have just as easily called me on the phone and said, Hey, Navarro, go down and report. They didn't do that. It was a total circus arrest like Mar-a-Lago raid was a circus event like what they did to some others in Trump land. But what's interesting, and there's an article that popped yesterday that I wrote at Breitbart, and the reason why it's important is because this guy geo Dina is the thread across the weave of the tapestry of the weaponization of government and the deep state and the rhinos against Donald John Trump since he was a candidate in 2016.

And you see this guy, FBI agent Walter Giardina, former because Cash Patel fired that SOB. Good for him. But you go across the ark in the tapestry of this Steve, and it starts with the Steele dossier in 2016. This was the fake Clinton research that set the whole Russia hope going. And guess what? Giardina was one of the FBI agents that vetted it and cleared it and said it wasn't fake. So start there. That begat crossfire hurricane and the Russia hoax. Now at the same time, Steve, I dunno if you know this, there was an Egyptian hoax going on, they called Crimson River Red Masa. It was an operation run with the help of geod. All this is alleged by whistleblowers, by the way that Chuck Grassley got out. And what they alleged was there was a $10 million contribution to Trump's campaign. I mean it was total false, but it allowed Georgina and the FBI and DOJ to go after. And then Georgina goes over to the Mueller investigation, serves there mysteriously everything disappears from his laptop, got wiped clean shades of Hilary Clinton. That's a felony if he did it on purpose, by the way. And then there's another thing, Steve, the emoluments clause, I dunno if you remember that, where they tried to get Trump for taking money from foreign governments or people paying stuff at the Trump Hotel. It is totally bogus. It was just a fishing expedition. He was there. And then Steve, the worst one in many ways was Arctic Frost because that's the one that came, the J six, the electors issue, the whole controversy over the election and that one not only went after Trump and Pence, but it did ensnare and caused misery and millions of dollars in costs to a lot of people we know and love John Eastman and Jeff Clark at the top of the list. There was others Rudy as well, Jenna Ellis and so on, buried the lead by the way, because the crossfire Hurricane one was that got Mike Flynn out of government. So it's all laid out in the Breitbart thing. But the point I think is that if you understand the arc of that history, you understand the interconnections in this conspiracy that spanned all the way from Obama and Clinton all the way to the day Donald Trump won this latest election and this guy, he needs to be more than fired. He needs to be hauled up by Jim Jordan. I'm sure grass Senator grassroots is going to haul him up.

DR. NAVARRO (Clip): We'll certainly focus on that little story. But what I suggest to you as journalists is that there's two really bigger stories that you might want to report on and even do some research on because these are big issues. This is not about me. One of the big stories is about what is really an unprecedented assault on the constitutional separation of powers and the doctrine of executive privilege as a critical tool dating back to George Washington of effective presidential decision making. When I walk in that prison today, the justice system such as it is will have done a crippling blow for the constitutional separation of powers and executive privilege. The second and related story has to do with the emergence of lawfare and the partisan weaponization of our justice system, which we have seen come to this country with a vengeance since the coming of Donald Trump as president and that keeps getting worse. So let me walk you through those two stories. And again, I'm hoping as journalists you will do some background, some research. I'm asking you to fact check everything I say today and write the bigger stories here, which I think are the important ones. So let's talk about some facts here. I am the first senior White House…

STEVE BANNON: Okay? Right there. That was historic 19 March of the year, 20 year of our Lord, 2024 Dr. Peter Navarro, that is right outside the prison in Miami. And Peter, what I always admired about you, totally unflappable. People got to understand when you're about to step into prison because you don't know what's on the other side, you're calm collective. It's just like you're right at Pebble Beach today just talking about an EU trade deal. You walk through the separation of powers, you walk through executive privilege and you talk about you're the first senior member of a White House staff ever to go to prison for standing up and defending the president of the United States, sir.

DR. NAVARRO: Well, I wish the journalists had taken my advice and actually done their homework, but you and I got to do it for him. That's why I wrote the book. I went to prison. So you won't have to. That's why that Breitbart article is out today and why that Breitbart article is really important and really explains the whole kind of conspiracy against Donald Trump in a way which ties everything together. It's like people know about the Russia hoax. They might know about Arctic Frost, they might know about all these different kinds of things, but nobody really has weaved together. The whole theme of this and the thing that ties it all together is this tale of Walter Gina, the FBI agent. I call him the Forest Gump from the Hades. He pops up literally everywhere. And thanks to Senator Grassley for getting all this out, thanks to the whistleblowers inside the FBI, but we need to get to the bottom of all of this C Steve, because if we don't hold these people accountable, they'll do it again. Steve, there's no question.

STEVE BANNON: Oh no, we're going to do that.

DR. NAVARRO: They'll do it.

STEVE BANNON: There's no remorse. I don't want to give. I don't want to give too, go ahead. I don't want to give away too much of the book. I want people to read it, particularly your discussion about in prison, and it's very important folks, Peter Navarro was over 70 years old when they put him in prison and he took it like a soldier, took it just like a trooper. I do want to though, before I let you go about this FBI agent, you're a senior advisor to the president and people should understand as an assistant to the president, that is the equivalent of a major general. I think the rank is a major general in the Army, the Air Force or admiral in the Navy, you served honorably. You really changed the direction of this country by being the manufacturing and trade and tariff senior advisor to the president.

That has changed the arc of American history and American economic history for working class people in the middle class, not just now, but for generations to come. You were at Reagan National and for what basically was a civil dispute between, we refused to testify, which we now know was an illegal committee that they all got pardons for and all illegitimate pardons on the auto pen, but we'll deal with that another day. We know the criminality of their staffs who went over there and begged for those pardons because they knew the crimes they were committing against myself, Peter Navarro, but most importantly, the president of the United States to try to put him in prison. They went to National Airport and they basically went there to humiliate you. They went there, they dragged you out, they put you in chains, they gave you the handcuffs to go around, but also the leg irons. What they did is absolutely unacceptable. And they're going to pay for it, not just that FBI guy, but everybody that signed off. And I want them to know and their lawyers know we're coming for you guys and we're coming hard. And there's a lot of work behind the scenes to make sure that you go to prison. And when you go to prison, it ain't going to be for four months. It's going to be for four years plus. Dr. Navarro, your closing thoughts on this topic, we're going to have you a lot on between now when we do the book launch you an official book launch on the 13th of September and a place to be determined. We're going to announce that in the next couple of weeks. Your closing observation, sir.

DR. NAVARRO: Look, Steve, you and I, look, I think it's fair to say we're warriors. We know what we got into when we got into fighting all of the people that we have to fight every day or trying to destroy this country, but I'll never forgive them for particularly Walter Gina is perp walking my fiance out of there. You don't involve family. I lived literally across the street from the FBI as a field goal kicker back in the day. I could literally kick a football into their top floor there and they chose to do what they did. So I went to prison. So you won't have to, I'm your wake up call. If they can come for me, if they can come for Donald Trump, if they can come for Steve Bannon, Steve, you and I went to prison, they can come for the rest of you. War room. So let's get 'em. I'm an Old Testament kind of guy.

STEVE BANNON: Where do they go…

DR. NAVARRO: It's not about retribution, it's about holding 'em accountable.

STEVE BANNON: I don't know. See, Navarro, you're not a particularly religious guy, but you're a good man. So you're not for retribution. I'm retribution, baby. I'm all for it. I'm a big believer in retribution. Don't trust particularly for these scumbags. No, we got to hold 'em accountable anyway, Peter, where they go for your social media? Where they go to get the book? It Lemme the Breitbart article we're putting up. Go ahead, sir. Yep.

DR. NAVARRO: One thing I want to show you, one thing I want to show you, your audience today on Pebble Beach. Everybody watching the World Room, okay, we got the entire Press Corps here watching this anyway go. They

STEVE BANNON: Know we're up to no good.

DR. NAVARRO: Do me a favor, go to amazon.com and “I went to prison, so you won't have to” buy the book if you're not reading books anymore. Buy one for a friend.

STEVE BANNON: Love that cover.

DR. NAVARRO: The important thing is to get the message out and that's why I wrote the damn thing. So always a pleasure to talk to you, Mr. Bannon, and let's get always

STEVE BANNON: Sir, and thank you for co-hosting. In my absence, by the way, they're over there, the media's over there. They think you're breaking all kinds of scoops over here. They see real America's voice and then Navarro, they know it's going to be trouble. Peter, thank you so much, man. Love you, brother. Love you.

DR. NAVARRO: All right, that's right. All right, man.

STEVE BANNON: It's a great book.

DR. NAVARRO: Back at you brother.