The Fact Remains: President Trump Won

Team,

Check out my interview with Steve Bannon on War Room.

In addition to our discussion about Iran and the Strait of Hormuz, Steve asks, “Who won the 2020 Presidential Election?”

The fact remains that Donald J. Trump won the 2020 Presidential Election.

As furiously as Democrats, the Deep State, and legacy media have worked to try and bury this fact, the Navarro Report remains unrefuted, along with the statistical receipts it contains. You can download and read the three-volume Navarro Report HERE.

As the Navarro Report shows in detail, the Democrat Party used a two-pronged Grand “Stuff the Ballot Box” Strategy to flood six key battleground states—Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin—with enough illegal absentee and mail-in ballots to turn a decisive President Trump victory into a stolen 2020 election.

A tip of the cap to Senator Chuck Grassley, Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, and his top aide, Josh Flynn-Brown, who are digging deep and getting to the bottom of a long-running attempt by the Left and woke RINOs, dating from 2016 to the end of the 2024 election, to essentially overthrow the government and take Trump out.

Investigative journalist John Solomon, Editor-in-Chief at Just The News, is doing God’s work, as well.

The Deep State bureaucracy—which has been fighting President Trump, FBI Director Kash Patel, and Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche—needs to release the documents regarding Chinese Communist Party (CCP) manipulation in the 2020 election.

As the Senate Judiciary Committee reported in 2025, the FBI decided in 2020 to recall and suppress an Intelligence Information Report (IIR) from the FBI’s Albany Field Office that contained information from an FBI Confidential Human Source alleging the Chinese government was producing tens of thousands of fraudulent drivers’ licenses to manufacture mail-in votes for then-presidential candidate Joe Biden.

And in an in-depth article published in March, Just The News reported that U.S. intelligence has known since 2020 that China gained access to American voter registration data, and that six years later, the U.S. intelligence community has yet to fully inform the American people or Congress on the breadth of evidence it possesses of China’s actions, how China got the data, and what operations it has taken or contemplated.

In addition to this, of course, China’s CCP Virus pandemic—COVID-19—was used as a pretext and shield for illegal absentee and mail-in voting measures that enabled Democrats’ Grand Stuff the Ballot Box Strategy.

Release of documents about CCP interference in the 2020 election will open the eyes of Americans across the political spectrum.

Please share this far and wide.

Peter

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TRANSCRIPT

[FOOTAGE OF DR. NAVARRO INTERVIEW WITH MARIA BARTIROMO ON FOX BUSINESS]

BARTIROMO: …this Iran conflict could actually lower energy prices over time, saying a longstanding Iran terrorist premium has been keeping oil and gas costs at artificially elevated levels.

DR. NAVARRO: Maria, the historical context here is really interesting. It was Madison and Jefferson who first cracked down on the Barbary pirates. They wanted tribute for ships to sail around, and then a century later Teddy Roosevelt sailed the Great White Fleet, established this doctrine of peace through strength. This is where we are now with a fourth president, a great President, Donald Trump doing the same thing. I can’t tell you what’s going to happen in the short run, but here’s what’s going to happen in the long run, and it all works for the United States and the rest of the world. What Iran has shown unequivocally is that everything that comes out of that Strait [of Hormuz] is going to move away from the Middle East, whether it’s oil and natural gas, helium, and aluminum. What’s interesting is that the U.S. is particularly well positioned for all of that. We have a strong position producing both aluminum and helium as well as, of course, petroleum. And that’s the long game. The other thing is I think the Saudis, Qatar, UAE, Kuwait, they all have to understand that there’s going to be boots on the ground in that area. It’s got to be their boots because it’s time for them to protect their interests. So, that’s where things are going. And if Iran thinks it can play the long game, it’s not going to work because the long game basically takes them out of the whole equation, and that’s where things are headed right now.

BARTIROMO: …Core pressures are more subdued, but doesn’t energy create a spike of inflation even if it is just temporary?

DR. NAVARRO: Well, let’s start with that. Both Greenspan and Ben Bernanke, when they were managing at the Fed, had oil price shocks to contend with, and both of them were consistent to say that you never raise interest rates in response to a supply shock, and you could well lower interest rates because the supply shock of oil is very different from say, demand inflation. If you look at what the legacy media says every time a report comes out—and Maria, you cover this—every one of these reports that come out, they’re always like running around with their hair on fire, screaming inflation, recession, whatever. But the data—what the data tells us, Maria, very clearly is that the core rate continues to trend down towards the two-percent target. Manufacturing has begun a robust recovery as one would expect from the Trump tariff policies that are attracting a lot of investment onshore. And we as an economy are well positioned—I think one of the reasons why the market has been so resilient and bullish is because traders vote with their dollars and they understand what the underlying elements are. We’re going to have to watch this carefully. The lived experience of Americans still is troubled by some of the things going on. I’m doing a lot of work with the Department of Justice and Brooke Rollins over at the Department of Agriculture working to deal with higher meat prices, big beef, pork, chicken. Sure, drought’s a big problem. The Biden administration did us no favors by shutting down a lot of grazing land. That was, like, catastrophic…

[CUT TO DR. NAVARRO’S LIVE INTERVIEW WITH STEVE BANNON]

BANNON: Are you—can you—when you’re on Maria next time, can you give a footnote when you’re talking about the Strait and the Barbary Pirates and all the solutions, can you just give a footnote? Say, Maria, I just want you to know I lifted this from Steve Bannon’s and Eric Bolling’s monologues, two guys you know well? Can you do that for me, Dr. Navarro? Is that doable? That’s a direct—

DR. NAVARRO: I was channeling my Madison and Roosevelt, I think they were a little before you, but yes, Steve, it’s a tip of the cap to the Admiral because what I love about your show, among other things, is the historical context. You always put things in it. If we take you back to 1801, right, at the dawn of our Republic—

BANNON: Yeah. Yep.

DR. NAVARRO: —Jefferson’s dealing with these potentates over in Libya, you know, the shores of Tripoli, right? The Marines, Tunisia, and this whole Barbary Coast set of pirates were demanding tribute for passage through what was open waters. And Jefferson said, ‘Nah, I don’t think so.’ Fought that, and then 14 years later, in 1815, Madison basically finished the deal and the Second Barbary Coast War wiped them out, and that inspired Roosevelt in 1907 to float the Great White Fleet around the world. Steve, that’s where the whole concept of peace through strength was born. It wasn’t with Ronald Reagan. It goes back to Roosevelt, and we have a very similar analogy here. If Iran thinks that they can turn the Strait of Hormuz into a pirate alley where the rest of the world’s got to pay them tributes in the form of tolls, that’s not going to happen. And they need to recognize the longer game that’s going on. You’re going to see, Steve, a far more rapid adaptation in that neck of the woods. Basically, as the world adapts, they’re going to buy more and more oil and natural gas, more and more helium, more and more aluminum, more and more fertilizer, well out of the way of the Strait of Hormuz so they don’t have to worry about it. The countries that actually produce these things there are going to find alternatives, and what Iran has shown us—and if anybody needed to be shown this again, I mean it dates back to 1979—they simply cannot be trusted to act as a responsible world party in world events. It’s just—they just don’t. They’re pirates and they want to hold the world hostage, and I think it kind of puts an exclamation point on why you don’t want to give them nukes. I mean, can you imagine if they had nukes now, they’d be hitting Saudi [Arabia], Kuwait, Europe, so this is the hand we’re dealt. I mean, you said very often you didn’t want this to happen, but now that we’re in it, we’ve got to win it.

BANNON: Yeah.

DR. NAVARRO: I’m going to emphasize victory has a very long-term benefit here for the American people in terms not just of peace in the region, but of economic benefits, sir.

BANNON: But I think it was good that the President’s not playing. As you know, Peter, one of his phrases he uses internally a lot is ‘no games,’ right? And the Iranians were playing games. No need to send Jared [Kushner] and Witkoff, Steve Witkoff over there. Like he said, a 17-hour flight to get jerked around by these guys. But they did come back when President Trump canceled it and dangled out, because you can tell the blockade is hurting. Of course, they do have—and Bolling’s going to get to it in a second—I think only four ships have gone through in the last 24 hours. They do have a pretty good grip on Hormuz, at least right now. They’ve dangled that out in front to do that. And we’ll get to the nukes later. Of course, it took years to even do the Obama negotiation, which wasn’t great. I just don’t see President Trump doing that. I don’t see these guys toying with him on his number one priority, which has been the nukes, sir.

DR. NAVARRO: Steve, one other thing I want to observe here. Again, historically, if you go back to 1801 or 1815 or 1907, Jefferson, Madison and Roosevelt, you didn’t have the opposition party and the newspapers at the time basically stirring up all sorts of propaganda that the Barbary pirates themselves could use against the United States. And that’s a very different situation. Now you have a coalition that we’ve seen dating back to 2016, of Democrats who want to control the powers of government and the legacy media who simply hate Donald Trump, providing aid and comfort to the enemy in terms of raising all these questions about what Trump is doing, whether we can do this or that or whatever. And look, it’s—I don’t want to call it treason, but there’s a fine line between loyal opposition and treasonous activity that undermines us when we are in a war. And I think that it is high time for the media and the Democrats to get a hell of a lot more responsible than they are now. It’s troubling to say the least.

BANNON: I think hell will freeze over first. Dr. Navarro doing great work on trying to get growth, wage growth, this ‘affordability’ issue, which is a construct of the Democrats. You and Scott [Bessent] and the rest of them, [Kevin] Hassett, are working nonstop on that. You’re putting up these clips and these videos. Where do people go to get all this information? Because you guys are putting up a lot more stuff than the media’s pushing out. So, where do they go?

DR. NAVARRO: PeterNavarro.com. PeterNavarro.com. That’s the gateway to X, Gettr, Truth Social, the Substack, and Instagram. And I try to provide messages in forms that different people like. I mean, the people are loving these 60-second videos because they really kind of quickly capture what’s going on. The longer versions in Substack and all the op-eds that I’m doing. And I appreciate the Washington Times, the Washington Examiner, and others that are printing this material. And PeterNavarro.com will take you to that gateway, sir, and I appreciate what you do, Steve.

BANNON: Dr. Navarro, who won the 2020 Presidential Election, sir?

DR. NAVARRO: Donald J. Trump.

BANNON: Thank you.

DR. NAVARRO: All you have to do is read the unrefuted and undisputed three-volume Navarro Report at PeterNavarro.com. And I’m glad you mentioned that, because tip of the cap to Senator Chuck Grassley and his top aide, Josh Brown, they are digging deep and getting to the bottom of what is a long-running attempt by the Left and woke RINOs dating back to 2016 to the end of the 2024 election to basically overthrow the government and take Trump out. And if you look at the ways that was done—and by the way, [John] Solomon’s doing God’s work here, as well. I am waiting for our Deep State bureaucracy here—and they fight Trump every way, they fight Kash [Patel] every way, they fight Todd [Blanche] every way—to release the documents on the CCP manipulation in the 2020 election—

BANNON: Oh yeah.

DR. NAVARRO: —which is really going to, I think, open some eyes to the people in America across the political spectrum.

BANNON: Dr. Navarro, thank you. Look forward to having you back when those start getting released, which is supposed to be shortly. 18 states, I think. Thank you, sir.

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