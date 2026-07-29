Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
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The key issue now is sworn testimony. Fauci may have Biden’s autopen pardon for covered past conduct, but he does not have a license to lie today. New perjury is new exposure. Congress should pin him down: travel ban, lab origin, EcoHealth, Proximal Origin, hydroxychloroquine, masks, lockdowns, school closures, media coordination, and conflicts of interest. Make him reconcile diary entries with public statements. Make him authenticate the record. Make him answer under oath. Fauci wanted celebrity sainthood. His own handwriting may instead give America the exhibit list for the public-health trial of the century.

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