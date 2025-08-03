Dear Substack Team,

Each day until September 16, when I Went to Prison So You Won’t Have To hits shelves, I’ll be sharing one story from my time behind bars. You won’t believe how far they’ve weaponized our justice system.

👍 Click here to preorder

Title: The FBI Came for Me at the Gate

Most people get arrested at home. I got snatched at the airport jetway, just steps away from boarding a flight with my fiancée. FBI agents slapped on the cuffs while CNN somehow already had the story. Funny how that works.

These weren’t low-key guys either. They were strapped and flanked with backup. I asked to call my lawyer — they said no. Their excuse? “Just procedure.” My real crime? Refusing to violate executive privilege. In Biden’s America, that’s enough.

They could’ve knocked. They wanted a show. Now I’m hunting them.

👍 Click here to preorder