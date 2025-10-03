Team,
Great piece in The Hill that I urge you to click to. Amazing look behind the curtain of a woke FBI.
Peter
The FBI’s bombshell report exposes its rotten, weaponized core
For anyone still wondering why five armed FBI agents arrested me at Reagan National Airport for a misdemeanor, the newly revealed FBI “After Action” report on January 6 provides all you need to know.
Kash Patel, the new FBI director, has released this bombshell report, and it confirms is not just bureaucratic bungling, but a partisan, weaponized FBI.
The report reveals that more than 200 FBI agents were deployed into the January 6 riot — without adequate training, equipment, or protection — turning the bureau’s own rank-and-file into political props. At the same time, this same FBI was aggressively targeting President Trump and his advisors while offering political cover to the left.
I lived this targeting firsthand. My ambush at the airport was meant to humiliate and intimidate me, not to serve any law enforcement purpose…
Finish the article by clicking on this link: https://thehill.com/opinion/criminal-justice/5528893-the-fbis-bombshell-report-exposes-its-rotten-weaponized-core/
FBI take a knee for BLM. And they put ME in leg irons.
The FBI under Kash Patel is still corrupt and can not be trusted. The Charlie Kirk assassination investigation is such a mess it's laughable, and Charlie was supposed to be friends with Kash Patel......I also dont see Kash Patel or Pam Bondi investigating how it's possible for Ilhan Omar to go from refugee camp to being worth 30 million dollars while in Congress. The same can be said for AOC and the rest of Congress! It's perfectly legal to sell out your country and get rich beyond imagine.
The CCP is in great control 🚨.