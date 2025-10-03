Team,

Great piece in The Hill that I urge you to click to. Amazing look behind the curtain of a woke FBI.

Peter

The FBI’s bombshell report exposes its rotten, weaponized core

For anyone still wondering why five armed FBI agents arrested me at Reagan National Airport for a misdemeanor, the newly revealed FBI “After Action” report on January 6 provides all you need to know.

Kash Patel, the new FBI director, has released this bombshell report, and it confirms is not just bureaucratic bungling, but a partisan, weaponized FBI.

The report reveals that more than 200 FBI agents were deployed into the January 6 riot — without adequate training, equipment, or protection — turning the bureau’s own rank-and-file into political props. At the same time, this same FBI was aggressively targeting President Trump and his advisors while offering political cover to the left.

I lived this targeting firsthand. My ambush at the airport was meant to humiliate and intimidate me, not to serve any law enforcement purpose…

Finish the article by clicking on this link: https://thehill.com/opinion/criminal-justice/5528893-the-fbis-bombshell-report-exposes-its-rotten-weaponized-core/

FBI take a knee for BLM. And they put ME in leg irons.