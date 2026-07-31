Team,

This is my piece on this week’s Fed rate decision. You can also read it HERE in RealClearMarkets.

The Federal Reserve did not raise interest rates. That is the good news.

In a 9–3 vote, the Fed held its target range steady at 3.50% to 3.75%. Yet three regional Fed presidents — Beth Hammack of Cleveland, Neel Kashkari of Minneapolis, and Lorie Logan of Dallas — dissented in favor of a quarter-point rate hike.

That is the real story. Not the hold. The dissents.

The Fed’s problem is simple: too many around that table are still fighting the wrong inflation war. They are looking at energy-driven headline inflation and seeing a demand boom. They are looking at a supply shock and reaching for a demand-destruction tool. They are looking at Trumponomics — tariffs, tax incentives, capital investment, reshoring, productivity, AI buildout, and manufacturing revival — and failing to understand that growth can expand supply without igniting broad inflation.

This is not an economy screaming for tighter money. It is an economy absorbing an energy shock while the underlying core trend cools.

And raising rates into the teeth of an oil shock is not merely unnecessary. It is dangerous. Alan Greenspan understood that during the Gulf War oil shock. Ben Bernanke understood it during the 2008 oil spike, when crude neared $150 a barrel and the European Central Bank hiked — while the Fed wisely held.

The Federal Reserve cannot drill a barrel of oil, refine a gallon of gasoline, secure a shipping lane, or deter Iran with a rate hike. What it can do is crush housing, chill investment, slow manufacturing, and turn temporary energy volatility into a real recession.

The economy has shown impressive resilience and the strength of business investment, with sustained manufacturing momentum and a capex boom featuring four-quarter growth rates of nearly 20% in AI-related high-tech equipment and software.

That is the Trumponomics story of supply-side growth, productivity, capital deepening, reshoring, and more output without the old Biden formula of open borders, cheap labor, and wage suppression.

The Fed should be watching the pass-through channels from energy into transportation, logistics, airfares, chemicals, plastics, and food distribution. It should monitor expectations. It should be alert. But alert is not the same as trigger-happy.

The right policy is patience. The right posture is no hike. A rate cut should remain on the table if the cooling trend continues.

Wednesday’s Fed did not hike. But three members wanted to. That alone shows how much work remains to educate a central bank still too slow to recognize the power of Trumponomics and too quick to punish the economy for an oil shock it did not create.

The Fed held rates steady. It still got the message wrong.

Peter

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The Fed Held Rates Steady, and Still Got It Wrong

By Peter Navarro

July 30, 2026

The Federal Reserve did not raise interest rates. That is the good news.

The bad news is almost everything else.

In a 9–3 vote, the Fed held its target range steady at 3.50% to 3.75%. Yet three regional Fed presidents — Beth Hammack of Cleveland, Neel Kashkari of Minneapolis, and Lorie Logan of Dallas — dissented in favor of a quarter-point rate hike.

That is the real story. Not the hold. The dissents.

Markets initially took the hold in stride. The front end of the Treasury market rallied on relief, with the two-year yield easing. Then Chairman Kevin Warsh started talking. Over the course of a hawkish press conference, the Dow surrendered its early recovery and plunged, closing down more than 1,100 points — its worst daily drop in fifteen months.

The S&P 500 fell about 1.5%. Long-term Treasury yields climbed, with the 30-year bond yield pushing above 5.2% intraday, its highest level since 2007. By day’s end, futures markets put the odds of a September hike at roughly 60%.

This was not a victory for monetary sanity. It was a warning flare.

The Fed’s problem is simple: too many around that table are still fighting the wrong inflation war. They are looking at energy-driven headline inflation and seeing a demand boom. They are looking at a supply shock and reaching for a demand-destruction tool. They are looking at Trumponomics — tariffs, tax incentives, capital investment, reshoring, productivity, AI buildout, and manufacturing revival — and failing to understand that growth can expand supply without igniting broad inflation.

That is why this meeting was such a poor outcome even without an actual hike.

The most recent CPI and PPI reports should have settled the argument. June CPI fell 0.4%. Core CPI was essentially flat. Gasoline prices fell nearly 10%. Real wages rose. Then PPI confirmed the same trend: producer prices fell, and core PPI came in below expectations. Those June readings predate July’s Iran-driven oil spike — which is exactly the point. The underlying trend was already cooling before the shock hit.

That is not an economy screaming for tighter money. That is an economy absorbing an energy shock while the underlying core trend cools.

A stagflationary oil-price shock already does much of the contractionary work of a rate hike. It taxes consumers at the pump, cuts real wages, drains purchasing power, and slows demand without any help from the Fed.

That is why raising rates into the teeth of an oil shock is not merely unnecessary. It is dangerous.

Alan Greenspan understood that during the Gulf War oil shock. Ben Bernanke understood it during the 2008 oil spike, when crude neared $150 a barrel and the European Central Bank hiked — while the Fed wisely held. The Federal Reserve cannot drill a barrel of oil, refine a gallon of gasoline, secure a shipping lane, or deter Iran with a rate hike. What it can do is crush housing, chill investment, slow manufacturing, and turn temporary energy volatility into a real recession.

That is precisely the danger now.

Chairman Warsh tried to hold the line. In his press conference, he rightly noted the economy’s impressive resilience and the strength of business investment. He acknowledged the capex boom — citing four-quarter growth rates of nearly 20 percent in AI-related high-tech equipment and software — and the role that investment is playing in sustaining manufacturing momentum.

That is the Trumponomics story. Supply-side growth. Productivity. Capital deepening. Reshoring. More output without the old Biden formula of open borders, cheap labor, and wage suppression.

But Warsh also wrapped the decision in enough hawkish rhetoric to unsettle markets. He insisted there is “no soft inflation target,” promised the Fed “will not hesitate to act,” and dwelled on the “five-plus years of inflation above target” rather than the cooling core data staring the Fed in the face.

The result was confusion. The front end of the Treasury market read the hold as relief. The long end saw a Fed that either does not understand the shock or cannot communicate a coherent strategy. Stocks sold off. Long bonds sold off. The press conference did not calm markets. It deepened the sense that the Fed may still be trapped in yesterday’s inflation fight.

That is what happens when the central bank refuses to distinguish between kinds of inflation.

Demand inflation, wage-price inflation, tariff inflation, housing inflation, and energy-shock inflation are not the same animal. They do not have the same cause. They do not require the same policy response.

The Fed hawks do not seem to grasp that. They see oil prices rise because of Iran and imagine a rate hike will help. They see tariffs and assume inflation rather than investment response. They see wage gains and fear overheating rather than celebrating higher real incomes for American workers.

That is not prudence. It is macroeconomic malpractice.

The Fed should be watching the pass-through channels from energy into transportation, logistics, airfares, chemicals, plastics, and food distribution. It should monitor expectations. It should be alert. But alert is not the same as trigger-happy.

The right policy is patience. The right posture is no hike. A rate cut should remain on the table if the cooling trend continues.

Wednesday’s Fed did not hike. But three members wanted to. That alone shows how much work remains to educate a central bank still too slow to recognize the power of Trumponomics and too quick to punish the economy for an oil shock it did not create.

The Fed held rates steady. It still got the message wrong.

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