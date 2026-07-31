Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

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ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊's avatar
ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊
5h

The Fed against America. So sad.

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
3h

This is the old establishment error: treating every price movement like a demand problem and every worker gain like a threat. Navarro sees what the Fed hawks miss. Tariffs, reshoring, AI investment, manufacturing revival, and capital deepening can increase output without recreating Biden inflation. Energy shocks require vigilance, not panic. The right answer is patience, with rate cuts still on the table if core inflation keeps cooling. The Fed’s job is not to kneecap recovery because oil moved or because Trump’s supply-side agenda is working. Holding rates was right. Wanting a hike was malpractice.

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