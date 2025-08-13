The Fed’s Fantasy World vs. Trump’s Real Economy

Share

TRANSCRIPT

MATHIEU: Joining us now from a view from inside the administration is Peter Navarro, white House senior counselor for trade and manufacturing. He has the president's ear on tariffs. Some might suggest that you're the architect of this idea. We're going to get to all of this. I want to start with you on that. I want to start with you on CPI today. They're big day for data. First, are you buying these numbers because these are from BLS?

SENIOR COUNSELOR NAVARRO: Yes. I'm buying the numbers, and I want to amplify a little bit what Romaine said. This wasn't a bad report or just an okay report. It is a very good report. Let me explain. The cork. The CPI came in at 2.7%, which seems significantly above target. But in fact, the Federal Reserve uses another gauge called the Personal Consumption Expenditures index. We love the pc and that one runs 0.2 to 0.4 lower. Okay, so we get closer to target next. If you look at the annualized based on a six month basis since Trump took office, you know what it is, Joe? 1.9%. 1.9%. So then when you dive into the individual numbers, you had energy prices down. That's a very big deal. If you had food prices flat, that's good. Shelter costs were up. But that's a mirage because the way the shelter costs are calculated, it's a very much a lagging indicator. And if you look at the private rental surveys, you can see that those costs are coming down in part because they're coming down, but also because we're dealing with the surge we had in rents from the surge from the Biden, illegal immigration. So all of this is pointing to a really beautiful situation with inflation. And the message to Too late Powell, too late j Powell is, come on. Come on. And the other thing is the things that went up. If you look at the things that had a little bit of bump in them,

Airlines used cars, things like that. None of that's tariff related. And so again,

MATHIEU: You aw big jump in services. In fact, it wasn't goods prices in many cases, which I'm guessing you feel as vindication in this case, but I want you to hear from a guy named Stu, who I talked to, Stu Leonard's grocery chain up in the northeast. May, may.

SENIOR COUNSELOR NAVARRO: Well, let's hear from Stu.

MATHIEU: Sure. Stu is having trouble. He said prices have started to go up a little bit. He's wondering where the line is and whether he has to pass some of this on to his customers just to go to ground, to a small business owner. Listen to Stu Leonard Jr. From earlier tonight.

STU LEONARD JR. (CLIP): Right now, what we're just trying to do is navigate. We're eating a little bit of the margin, and we're already on thin margins in the supermarket business, so we're eating some of it. I can't eat it forever. We're hanging by our fingernails right now. I mean, we can't do this forever. And I'm hoping all of Trump's tariff deals and everything will work themselves out. And I'm hoping we'll go into the holidays with, like Trump said, low prices.

MATHIEU: That was from last week. And by the way, this is not, he has no problem with Trump. He doesn't even seem to necessarily have a problem with tariffs in concept, but he's dealing with his reality. What would you tell him to anticipate in the next six months? Because you saw him hold him by his fingernails.

SENIOR COUNSELOR NAVARRO: He's going to be selling a lot of food with people having bigger incomes. Again, just reflecting on the report that you showed while I was sitting here, it's like they're saying, well, it's either the consumers are going to eat it with inflation or the producers are going to eat it. But the third possibility is the one which actually historically shows is the case. The reason why we're not seeing inflation because of the tariffs is because it's the foreign countries that are eating the tariffs. Why did they do that? Foreign countries, the big ones who run the big trade deficits with we are their biggest market. If they can't sell to us, they're in trouble.

MATHIEU: Do they pay it by giving it to their companies? Or how do they,

SENIOR COUNSELOR NAVARRO: Their companies have to eat it

MATHIEU: Where's the check

SENIOR COUNSELOR NAVARRO: The companies earn less profits at the expense of, we win. They lose the way.

MATHIEU: The Goldman sachs research on that, right? It got the president pretty upset today. Goldman found, according to its research, that consumers in the US have absorbed about 22% of tariff costs businesses, 64%. You're saying that's just not true.

SENIOR COUNSELOR NAVARRO: The only entity which has less respect in terms of their data and the BLS these days is Goldman Sachs. I mean, think about it, Joe. The advantage I have is I was here during the first term of Donald Trump and everybody was saying that we were going to have this wild out of control inflation. The Wall Street Journal, personally, twice in lead editorial, said there was going to be a Navarro recession because of tariffs. This never happened, and Goldman Sachs was one of the big voices that was always doing the panicking inflation kind of thing. I just don't trust their numbers. And the reason why the American public shouldn't trust their numbers is because their numbers are usually wrong. And I had to fight, interestingly enough, in the first term, the first guy who was the National Economic Council director was Gary Cohen. He was the Goldman Sachs guy. Right? He's the guy that Hassett does the job now beautifully. But I had to fight Cone every day when he was there because he kept saying, Mr. President, Mr. President, these tariffs are bad. They're going to cost consumers. They're going to slow everything down. They never did. And Cone left with his tail between the legs because he was always wrong. But the point, Joe, is, trust your eyes. Trust your eyes. We're not seeing anything like that.

MATHIEU: Well, there's a question about trust that you raised with BLSS over the jobs report that got Wall Street questioning a lot of data coming out of the government. And some folks after the EJ and Tony appointment today were saying, you know what? Okay, we've got a Trump loyalist in there. Now maybe it's time to start looking at private research. Maybe the government shouldn't even be in this data business.

SENIOR COUNSELOR NAVARRO: I do think having more private data available, I mean, we have a lot of that now that feeds into Wall Street’s .

MATHIEU: Should we have monthly Job reports?

SENIOR COUNSELOR NAVARRO: Not until we get it straightened out, I mean, if I were to go in there and try to deal with that, that's exactly the same thing. I would tell the president, Hey, lemme figure out. No, I didn't tell the president that. No, but I'm telling him right now. He's watching your show, Mr. President. The point here, Joe, is if you look at the arc of the BLS data going back to 2018, they consistently got things wrong in ways which punished Trump. Okay? I mean, it's very clear. The 2018 tax cut was working beautifully. They had bad data that said it wasn't, and then in the Biden years, they created a million, I mean, you can't even wrap your head around this. A million phantom jobs they had to erase after Donald Trump got elected in February, 2025. Well, those didn't really exist, but they were designed to prop him up. And then

MATHIEU: That was the August revision though, right? That was the August revision. August 24 revision, I think.

SENIOR COUNSELOR NAVARRO: No, there was look, there was, yes. But they didn't complete the whole wipe out until February the next year.

MATHIEU: I ask back Jay Powell, before they wrap us, the president says Today, you might sue him, might sue the Fed chair over the renovation that's happening at the Fed building here in Washington.

SENIOR COUNSELOR NAVARRO: The Powell Mahal. Is that what they call it these days? You tell me. Come on. It's like the American people deserve better. They deserve better from j Powell would lost. They can't manage. Heck yes. Yeah, yeah. I mean, look, it gets your attention. It's like, what is he doing there he is spending the taxpayer's money on just why he's not watching costs. It's beautiful. You contrast with him the way Donald Trump does things in the White House. He's undergoing a major renovation. He watches every penny when he was getting Air Force one, a new Air Force one, which we desperately need, he negotiated personally with Boeing and brought the price down by, I don't know, a lot of money, a lot of coin. So the point with Powell, my beef with Powell is basically, if you look at performance, he's had three major blunders in the six years he's been there, which have cost this economy tens and tens of billions of dollars. Million over a million, million jobs.

MATHIEU: So just lastly, Peter, is this the most recent attempt to get him to leave? Or this is a lawsuit that's going to be served?

SENIOR COUNSELOR NAVARRO: I'm not getting in the middle of that, but I'm going to say to the American people and everybody on Wall Street, this guy, I mean, in fact, what he's doing, like the BLS, he's just giving us bad information and then making decisions based on that bad information. I mean, he tariff uncertainty. That's what he says. There's no uncertainty. We're seeing the data, Jay. Get with the program,

MATHIEU: He never minces words. Peter Navarro.

SENIOR COUNSELOR NAVARRO: I'm from California.

MATHIEU: You Called the Fed chair, dude, I dunno if that's happened before on Bloomberg. White House Senior Counselor for Trade and Manufacturing. Peter, thank you for always coming over to talk to us.