Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

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Shirley's avatar
Shirley
1h

THANK YOU PETER NAVARRO FOR EXPOSING THE BLATANT CRIMINALITY OF THE ‘NON-PROFIT PRO-PUBLICA !!! The People have the right to know what these corrupt organizations are doing!!!

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
1h

This is why trust in journalism collapsed. The Deep State-media complex does not investigate power evenly; it protects friendly power and attacks unfriendly power. Navarro’s point is devastating because it uses ProPublica’s own method against it. Follow the money. Follow the donors. Follow the China-adjacent prestige class. Follow the foundations funding “independent” journalism while the newsroom targets Trump’s trade, tariff, energy, and industrial policy. No, donor proximity does not automatically prove editorial control. But ProPublica would treat that proximity as relevant if the target were anyone else. Apply the same standard. America needs minerals, factories, workers, and supply-chain sovereignty.

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