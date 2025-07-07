Team,

I'm offering these posts every few days in the countdown to the publication of "I Went to Prison So You Won't Have To." Please pre-order the book now and help me get the word out about the weaponization of our justice system!

Peter Navarro

The Ghost of John Hinckley and Me

Imagine sitting alone in a cell, stripped of your belt and tie so you don’t hang yourself, and placed in leg irons once worn by assassins and terrorists. My jailer casually mentioned my cell once housed John Hinckley—who tried to assassinate President Reagan.

I laughed. Not because it was funny, but because it was absurd. My only crime was loyalty to President Trump and our Constitution. What was the moral equivalence?

They treat patriots like assassins now. Is this America?

