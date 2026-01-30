The Grand Strategy Behind Year Around E-15

Team,
A clip from inimitable Rob Schmidt. A big picture look at E-15.
Enjoy.
Peter
TRANSCRIPT
(00:00:00):
Peter Navarro is a White House senior counsel for trade manufacturing, joins us now.
(00:00:03):
Peter, imagine thinking that voting for more government will reduce your cost of living.
(00:00:10):
It’s astonishing, Rob, just how much...
(00:00:13):
Biden drove up inflation.
(00:00:15):
I mean, you have to work overtime to do that.
(00:00:17):
The big news tonight, Rob, and why he was in Iowa is the E15.
(00:00:22):
What’s that?
(00:00:23):
That’s the ethanol that’s made from corn that’s then mixed with our gasoline.
(00:00:29):
Get you cleaner air.
(00:00:30):
That seems to be like what the story might be about.
(00:00:33):
But there’s a much bigger story I want to share with you,
(00:00:36):
Rob,
(00:00:36):
and it implicates China,
(00:00:38):
implicates soybeans.
(00:00:40):
Think of it this way.
(00:00:41):
Soybean farmers and corn farmers are often the same people.
(00:00:44):
They rotate their crops.
(00:00:46):
They grow a lot of that stuff and they’ll grow a lot of it in Iowa.
(00:00:50):
And what happens every time President Trump puts tariffs on,
(00:00:53):
China cancels all its purchases of both corn and soybeans.
(00:00:58):
So we’ve got an initiative here at the White House, which is not only to
(00:01:05):
domesticate essentially the demand for corn through the ethanol program.
(00:01:11):
There’s a companion program to do it with soybeans as well.
(00:01:16):
And it’s a very, it’s a, it’s a high strategic way and it’s the way the president
(00:01:21):
operates.
(00:01:22):
And it’s going to give farmers, who he always has the back of, great comfort.
(00:01:26):
And it’s going to be able to liberate,
(00:01:29):
essentially,
(00:01:29):
our tariff policies from the kind of blackmail that China’s practicing.
(00:01:33):
So when he was talking E-15, a lot of cheers to that audience.
(00:01:37):
But there should be a lot of cheers nationwide because it was a very strategic
(00:01:42):
move,
(00:01:43):
not just simply a biofuel move.
(00:01:45):
Yeah, because China’s making a lot of moves, trying to kind of
(00:01:48):
Deceptively trying to screw with the tariffs any way they can, right?
(00:01:53):
Yeah, I mean, every time we put the tariffs on, they did it back in 2018 as well.
(00:01:59):
They stopped buying our soybeans.
(00:02:01):
They stopped buying our corn.
(00:02:02):
Hurt the farmers.
(00:02:03):
And they let this stuff rot on the docks.
(00:02:05):
And then they think that’s going to stop the president.
(00:02:07):
And what we did the last time was simply create a program to give the soybean
(00:02:12):
farmers and corn farmers.
(00:02:13):
Makes sense.
(00:02:14):
a bunch of money to make them whole and everything was fine.
(00:02:16):
But longer term,
(00:02:18):
the strategy is to wean our farmers from Chinese demand so they don’t play that
(00:02:24):
card on us.
(00:02:25):
So E15, all hail E15.
(00:02:28):
The president said he’ll sign the bill as soon as the Senate Majority Leader gets
(00:02:33):
it to his desk.
(00:02:34):
It’s all good.
(00:02:35):
I love that.
(00:02:36):
I mean, that’s the deep stuff that’s so important that doesn’t get a lot of the headlines.
(00:02:40):
I want to show you this real quick.
(00:02:41):
The president made a great point today that it would be so easy for him to get
(00:02:45):
great unemployment numbers using a very simple scheme.
(00:02:48):
Take a listen.
(00:02:50):
I could create the greatest unemployment numbers or employment numbers ever.
(00:02:54):
All I have to do is hire three million people and put them into the federal government.
(00:02:59):
And you have 10 people, you know, for one job, right?
(00:03:02):
That’s right.
(00:03:03):
And what we’ve done is we’ve cut the federal employees and they’ve gone to the private sector.
(00:03:10):
It’s just that easy.
(00:03:11):
You know, you can just scan the system.
(00:03:13):
Yeah, I mean, Biden actually did that.
(00:03:17):
But the thing about the truth here that Trump understands is that when you work in
(00:03:23):
the private sector,
(00:03:25):
you’re much more productive for the American economy and you wind up getting more
(00:03:30):
output,
(00:03:31):
you get higher wages and everybody’s more prosperous.
(00:03:34):
And if you look at the unemployment numbers every month here, what we’re seeing is
(00:03:42):
Private sector is accounting for every single job,
(00:03:45):
and American citizens are getting every one of them.
(00:03:48):
In the Biden years, it was government jobs being created going to illegal aliens.
(00:03:54):
And this is elections matter.
(00:03:56):
Elections matter.
(00:03:57):
And that’s why this midterm is going to matter.
(00:04:00):
All right.
(00:04:01):
The president’s senior counselor for trade and manufacturing, Peter Navarro.
(00:04:04):
Good to see you again.
(00:04:05):
Thanks, buddy.
(00:04:06):
Always a pleasure, sir.
(00:04:07):
All right.