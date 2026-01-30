The Grand Strategy Behind Year Around E-15

Team,

A clip from inimitable Rob Schmidt. A big picture look at E-15.

Enjoy.

Peter

TRANSCRIPT

(00:00:00):

Peter Navarro is a White House senior counsel for trade manufacturing, joins us now.

(00:00:03):

Peter, imagine thinking that voting for more government will reduce your cost of living.

(00:00:10):

It’s astonishing, Rob, just how much...

(00:00:13):

Biden drove up inflation.

(00:00:15):

I mean, you have to work overtime to do that.

(00:00:17):

The big news tonight, Rob, and why he was in Iowa is the E15.

(00:00:22):

What’s that?

(00:00:23):

That’s the ethanol that’s made from corn that’s then mixed with our gasoline.

(00:00:29):

Get you cleaner air.

(00:00:30):

That seems to be like what the story might be about.

(00:00:33):

But there’s a much bigger story I want to share with you,

(00:00:36):

Rob,

(00:00:36):

and it implicates China,

(00:00:38):

implicates soybeans.

(00:00:40):

Think of it this way.

(00:00:41):

Soybean farmers and corn farmers are often the same people.

(00:00:44):

They rotate their crops.

(00:00:46):

They grow a lot of that stuff and they’ll grow a lot of it in Iowa.

(00:00:50):

And what happens every time President Trump puts tariffs on,

(00:00:53):

China cancels all its purchases of both corn and soybeans.

(00:00:58):

So we’ve got an initiative here at the White House, which is not only to

(00:01:05):

domesticate essentially the demand for corn through the ethanol program.

(00:01:11):

There’s a companion program to do it with soybeans as well.

(00:01:16):

And it’s a very, it’s a, it’s a high strategic way and it’s the way the president

(00:01:21):

operates.

(00:01:22):

And it’s going to give farmers, who he always has the back of, great comfort.

(00:01:26):

And it’s going to be able to liberate,

(00:01:29):

essentially,

(00:01:29):

our tariff policies from the kind of blackmail that China’s practicing.

(00:01:33):

So when he was talking E-15, a lot of cheers to that audience.

(00:01:37):

But there should be a lot of cheers nationwide because it was a very strategic

(00:01:42):

move,

(00:01:43):

not just simply a biofuel move.

(00:01:45):

Yeah, because China’s making a lot of moves, trying to kind of

(00:01:48):

Deceptively trying to screw with the tariffs any way they can, right?

(00:01:53):

Yeah, I mean, every time we put the tariffs on, they did it back in 2018 as well.

(00:01:59):

They stopped buying our soybeans.

(00:02:01):

They stopped buying our corn.

(00:02:02):

Hurt the farmers.

(00:02:03):

And they let this stuff rot on the docks.

(00:02:05):

And then they think that’s going to stop the president.

(00:02:07):

And what we did the last time was simply create a program to give the soybean

(00:02:12):

farmers and corn farmers.

(00:02:13):

Makes sense.

(00:02:14):

a bunch of money to make them whole and everything was fine.

(00:02:16):

But longer term,

(00:02:18):

the strategy is to wean our farmers from Chinese demand so they don’t play that

(00:02:24):

card on us.

(00:02:25):

So E15, all hail E15.

(00:02:28):

The president said he’ll sign the bill as soon as the Senate Majority Leader gets

(00:02:33):

it to his desk.

(00:02:34):

It’s all good.

(00:02:35):

I love that.

(00:02:36):

I mean, that’s the deep stuff that’s so important that doesn’t get a lot of the headlines.

(00:02:40):

I want to show you this real quick.

(00:02:41):

The president made a great point today that it would be so easy for him to get

(00:02:45):

great unemployment numbers using a very simple scheme.

(00:02:48):

Take a listen.

(00:02:50):

I could create the greatest unemployment numbers or employment numbers ever.

(00:02:54):

All I have to do is hire three million people and put them into the federal government.

(00:02:59):

And you have 10 people, you know, for one job, right?

(00:03:02):

That’s right.

(00:03:03):

And what we’ve done is we’ve cut the federal employees and they’ve gone to the private sector.

(00:03:10):

It’s just that easy.

(00:03:11):

You know, you can just scan the system.

(00:03:13):

Yeah, I mean, Biden actually did that.

(00:03:17):

But the thing about the truth here that Trump understands is that when you work in

(00:03:23):

the private sector,

(00:03:25):

you’re much more productive for the American economy and you wind up getting more

(00:03:30):

output,

(00:03:31):

you get higher wages and everybody’s more prosperous.

(00:03:34):

And if you look at the unemployment numbers every month here, what we’re seeing is

(00:03:42):

Private sector is accounting for every single job,

(00:03:45):

and American citizens are getting every one of them.

(00:03:48):

In the Biden years, it was government jobs being created going to illegal aliens.

(00:03:54):

And this is elections matter.

(00:03:56):

Elections matter.

(00:03:57):

And that’s why this midterm is going to matter.

(00:04:00):

All right.

(00:04:01):

The president’s senior counselor for trade and manufacturing, Peter Navarro.

(00:04:04):

Good to see you again.

(00:04:05):

Thanks, buddy.

(00:04:06):

Always a pleasure, sir.

(00:04:07):

All right.