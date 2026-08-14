Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

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Norb Warnes's avatar
Norb Warnes
5h

Great article that elucidates the many fine points and the arcane world of "country-of-origin" labelling. The strategy of shipping components to intermediate assembly locations that enjoy favorable tariff duties (a form of taxation that falls on each consumer in the chain of custody) is itself an uneconomical and suboptimal one because of transportation and handling costs just to maintain the "country-of-origin" ruse. Maybe a percentage of assembly tariff structure might work to apportion the tariff appropriately by component. For example, the motor for the recliner would be identified as a Chinese sub-component that makes-up 10% of the value of the finished good. The tariff calculation would be 10% China, 90% Vietnam. Issues of complimentary versus supplementary versus critical or unique goods should be considered as well. Thanks!

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Jill's avatar
Jill
5h

Thank you for this great article. Love Peter Navarro. 😍🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

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