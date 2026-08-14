Team,

This is my piece introducing a major new report from my office—the White House Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy (OTMP)—about the Great Transshipment Scam and how we are moving to stop it.

You can also read my piece HERE in The New York Times.

My new report is titled:

I highly encourage you to read this 24-page report, which you can find HERE.

The report documents the Great Transshipment Scam: a shadow network of more than 40 countries enabling sleight of hand to deceive American consumers and customs officials about where their exports really originate. In the process, these countries are robbing the United States of tens of billions of dollars a year and countless manufacturing jobs.

Here is an example of illegal transshipment:

The recliner really is made in Vietnam. The plant, just north of Ho Chi Minh City, is legit — it’s got thousands of workers making real furniture. The motor inside the recliner is another story. The motor arrives from China finished, branded and boxed, shipped by the container load from a factory in the same corporate family as the furniture maker. Workers unbox it and bolt it into the recliner. Within 90 days the recliner sails from Vung Tau and lands at Norfolk, Va., where the Chinese mechanism is declared as Vietnamese. If the paperwork holds, that “Made in Vietnam” claim erases 25 percentage points of American tariff that would otherwise be levied.

This example is not an isolated case.

Transshipment is driven by tariff arbitrage: When a product from one country faces a higher U.S. tariff than it would from another country, the difference becomes a profit opportunity, and even a business model in its own right.

Ship $1 billion of Chinese goods straight to an American port and the duty can run to several hundred million dollars. Send the identical goods through Vietnam, Malaysia or Thailand and most of that bill disappears. Send them through Mexico wearing U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement paperwork that they have not earned, and the bill can disappear entirely.

Five independent analyses — two government, three private — have estimated the scale of illegal transshipments from China. Goldman Sachs puts it near $40 billion a year. The White House Council of Economic Advisers estimate lands around $60 billion; the Commerce Department, measuring the extent to which imports of products previously listed as coming from China have been replaced by imports of the same products from other countries, says $67 billion; the software company Exiger, working from shipment-level data, estimates $75 billion; and Altana, a company that tracks global supply chains, measuring total exposure, puts the figure at $303 billion.

These analyses use different data, screens and definitions, but they all point to huge losses for U.S. manufacturers as well as huge losses for the U.S. Treasury. The human toll is even more stark.

A Chinese motor that leaves the Guanajuato-Querétaro corridor labeled as Mexican is a motor not built in Detroit, Grand Rapids or Indianapolis. A Chinese switch that leaves Ho Chi Minh City as Vietnamese is a switch not made in Chicago, Milwaukee or Rockford. A Chinese pump that leaves Pune as Indian is a pump not machined in Cincinnati, Dayton or Columbus. And all the jobs making those products in all those other countries represent missed livelihoods for workers across the United States.

Motors, switches, pumps, transformers and the minerals behind them may not sound as important as the latest digital technology, but wait until a pandemic breaks a supply chain, a war interrupts shipping or a foreign government turns commercial dependence into strategic leverage.

That’s why our newest trade agreements go beyond the traditional country-of-origin question. The agreements prevent a country that wins lower tariffs from the United States from renting that advantage out to a third country’s exports. And unlike some prior agreements, the new ones are backed with real muscle.

A recent executive order from President Trump targets the weaknesses transshippers exploit: shell companies with no U.S. assets, opaque ownership structures, importers that post too little collateral to cover tariffs, and repeat violators that dissolve and reopen under a new name.

In addition, Customs and Border Protection is establishing a new artificial intelligence-enabled inspection system, called Detective Border, that will soon be able to assess transshipment risk in every ship leaving every port carrying cargo bound for the United States.

The message to higher-tariff countries is straightforward: Do not conceal a product’s nation of origin or create a fraudulent paper trail through a lower-tariff country. The way to pay lower tariffs is to fix the conduct that earned you high tariffs in the first place — reduce the trade barriers you have erected against U.S. products; stop dumping your state-subsidized excess manufacturing capacity on our shores; respect intellectual property; and move toward reciprocity.

The message to lower-tariff countries is equally clear: Preferential access to the American market is not a license to launder somebody else’s exports.

Unscrupulous foreign exporters are always going to try to evade high tariffs, if detection is slow and penalties are manageable. The calculus changes, however, when shipments are risk-scored at machine speed, when importers have real assets and bonds on the line, when repeat offenders can lose access to the market, and when stronger rules of origin close the back door.

And so does the benefit to domestic producers, which have suffered through decades of their foreign competitors’ deceptive practices.

A country that cannot make essential industrial components has not merely lost factories; it has handed foreign suppliers leverage over its economy and its defense industrial base. It’s time to end the transshipment dodge and to start the next chapter of American manufacturing.

In addition to my New York Times piece, below is the Historical Predicate section of my new report to provide you with an excerpt from the report and more background regarding the genesis of today’s Great Transshipment Scam.

The Historical Predicate In plain terms, illegal transshipment is smuggling disguised as trade—fraud cloaked in paperwork—and, in truth, nothing new. For centuries, traders have routed goods through third countries to exploit tariff gaps, dodge imperial duties, skirt embargoes, and take advantage of preferential access offered by certain ports. What has changed in today’s Great Transshipment Scam is not merely the speed and scale of this modern form of smuggling, but the breadth, depth, and sophistication of the global Shadow Transshipment Network through which China’s tariff evasion now moves. The genesis of this scam dates to 2018, when President Trump imposed Section 301 tariffs to counter China’s unfair trade practices, forced technology transfer, intellectual property theft, and state-directed mercantilism. While the 2018 Section 301 duties generated benefits for the United States and costs for China, Beijing and its exporters adapted to them by, among other things, quickly learning to route around tariffs. Goods that once moved directly from Chinese ports to the U.S. increasingly moved through lower-tariff jurisdictions, where minor processing, relabeling, repackaging, re-invoicing, or paperwork changes could create the appearance of a new national origin. What began as smaller scale tariff evasion became industrial-scale customs fraud and then a global business model. Other higher-tariff countries are now adopting the China model to evade the Trump tariffs. While Trump trade policy has been highly effective at incentivizing fairer trade deals and imposing costs on offshoring, illegal transshipment schemes are costing America tens of billions of dollars annually and need to be policed. The countries that comprise China’s Shadow Transshipment Network include many of America’s largest trading partners. China’s biggest enablers range from Mexico and Canada on U.S. land borders to the European Union, India, Japan, and South Korea. Given their proximity to China, it is hardly surprising that many Southeast Asian countries play an important role in the network, from Cambodia, Indonesia, and Malaysia to Thailand and Vietnam. More surprising is the sheer number of smaller countries scattered across the globe that also enable the Great Transshipment Scam. These countries—from Costa Rica and the Dominican Republic in Latin America, to Kenya and Morocco in Africa, to Kazakhstan in Central Asia, to Jordan and the United Arab Emirates in the Middle East—do not move the largest dollar volumes. But China-linked exporters gravitate to them because each offers a specialized comparative advantage: cheap labor, permissive free-trade-zone rules, weak customs enforcement, strategic port access, bonded warehousing, niche assembly capacity, and/or preferential access to the U.S. market relative to China. Every dollar lost to this Great Transshipment Scam is a dollar stolen from American workers, manufacturers, and taxpayers. When power supplies, control panels, aluminum sheet, valves, plastics, or furniture components are rerouted from China through Mexico, Vietnam, Malaysia, Poland, or the UAE, they destroy or reduce jobs in Milwaukee, Cleveland, Toledo, Hickory, Phoenix, Youngstown, and dozens of other American manufacturing communities. Without stronger monitoring, detection capabilities, laws, and enforcement, the cumulative macroeconomic effects will extend far beyond lost jobs and degraded communities. They will include billions of dollars in lost Gross Domestic Product output and foregone federal tax revenues. That is why the strategic response to the Great Transshipment Scam must be a new AI-enabled Detective Border. The U.S. needs a system capable of ingesting and analyzing global trade data with lightning speed, identifying anomalous routing patterns, validating production capacity, and directing enforcement toward the highest-probability offenders.

Stopping the Great Transshipment Scam is a critically important initiative, and I will be writing and speaking more about this in subsequent posts.

I love reading your comments.

Please be sure to read the Great Transshipment Scam report HERE and share this everywhere.

Peter

Share

It Was a Great Scam While It Lasted

Aug. 13, 2026

By Peter Navarro

Mr. Navarro is an assistant to President Trump and senior counselor for trade and manufacturing.

The recliner really is made in Vietnam. The plant, just north of Ho Chi Minh City, is legit — it’s got thousands of workers making real furniture. The motor inside the recliner is another story.

The motor arrives from China finished, branded and boxed, shipped by the container load from a factory in the same corporate family as the furniture maker. Workers unbox it and bolt it into the recliner. Within 90 days the recliner sails from Vung Tau and lands at Norfolk, Va., where the Chinese mechanism is declared as Vietnamese. If the paperwork holds, that “Made in Vietnam” claim erases 25 percentage points of American tariff that would otherwise be levied.

It is not an isolated case. On Thursday, the White House is releasing a report documenting the great transshipment scam: a shadow network of more than 40 countries enabling sleight of hand to deceive American consumers and customs officials about where their exports really originate. In the process, these countries are robbing the United States of tens of billions of dollars a year and countless manufacturing jobs.

Transshipment is driven by tariff arbitrage: When a product from one country faces a higher U.S. tariff than it would from another country, the difference becomes a profit opportunity, and even a business model in its own right.

Ship $1 billion of Chinese goods straight to an American port and the duty can run to several hundred million dollars. Send the identical goods through Vietnam, Malaysia or Thailand and most of that bill disappears. Send them through Mexico wearing U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement paperwork that they have not earned, and the bill can disappear entirely.

Five independent analyses — two government, three private — have estimated the scale of illegal transshipments from China. Goldman Sachs puts it near $40 billion a year. The White House Council of Economic Advisers estimate lands around $60 billion; the Commerce Department, measuring the extent to which imports of products previously listed as coming from China have been replaced by imports of the same products from other countries, says $67 billion; the software company Exiger, working from shipment-level data, estimates $75 billion; and Altana, a company that tracks global supply chains, measuring total exposure, puts the figure at $303 billion.

These analyses use different data, screens and definitions, but they all point to huge losses for U.S. manufacturers as well as huge losses for the U.S. Treasury. The human toll is even more stark.

A Chinese motor that leaves the Guanajuato-Querétaro corridor labeled as Mexican is a motor not built in Detroit, Grand Rapids or Indianapolis. A Chinese switch that leaves Ho Chi Minh City as Vietnamese is a switch not made in Chicago, Milwaukee or Rockford. A Chinese pump that leaves Pune as Indian is a pump not machined in Cincinnati, Dayton or Columbus. And all the jobs making those products in all those other countries represent missed livelihoods for workers across the United States.

Motors, switches, pumps, transformers and the minerals behind them may not sound as important as the latest digital technology, but wait until a pandemic breaks a supply chain, a war interrupts shipping or a foreign government turns commercial dependence into strategic leverage.

That’s why our newest trade agreements go beyond the traditional country-of-origin question. The agreements prevent a country that wins lower tariffs from the United States from renting that advantage out to a third country’s exports. And unlike some prior agreements, the new ones are backed with real muscle.

A recent executive order from President Trump targets the weaknesses transshippers exploit: shell companies with no U.S. assets, opaque ownership structures, importers that post too little collateral to cover tariffs, and repeat violators that dissolve and reopen under a new name.

In addition, Customs and Border Protection is establishing a new artificial intelligence-enabled inspection system, called Detective Border, that will soon be able to assess transshipment risk in every ship leaving every port carrying cargo bound for the United States.

The message to higher-tariff countries is straightforward: Do not conceal a product’s nation of origin or create a fraudulent paper trail through a lower-tariff country. The way to pay lower tariffs is to fix the conduct that earned you high tariffs in the first place — reduce the trade barriers you have erected against U.S. products; stop dumping your state-subsidized excess manufacturing capacity on our shores; respect intellectual property; and move toward reciprocity.

The message to lower-tariff countries is equally clear: Preferential access to the American market is not a license to launder somebody else’s exports.

Unscrupulous foreign exporters are always going to try to evade high tariffs, if detection is slow and penalties are manageable. The calculus changes, however, when shipments are risk-scored at machine speed, when importers have real assets and bonds on the line, when repeat offenders can lose access to the market, and when stronger rules of origin close the back door.

And so does the benefit to domestic producers, which have suffered through decades of their foreign competitors’ deceptive practices.

A country that cannot make essential industrial components has not merely lost factories; it has handed foreign suppliers leverage over its economy and its defense industrial base. It’s time to end the transshipment dodge and to start the next chapter of American manufacturing.

Peter Navarro is an assistant to President Trump and senior counselor for trade and manufacturing.

Share