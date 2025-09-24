The Hannity I Went To Prison Interview, Part II

Team,

Enjoy Part II of my interview with Sean Hannity on the I Went To Prison So You Won’t Have To.

As I have noted, Sean had my back during my legal battle and time in prison, and I appreciate it.

Peter Navarro

Share

TRANSCRIPT

(00:00:00):

We continue now with Peter Navarro.

(00:00:02):

His new book is out.

(00:00:03):

I went to prison so you won't have to.

(00:00:05):

…