Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America
Taking Back Trump's America Podcast
The Hannity I Went To Prison Interview, Part II
0:00
-8:27

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

The Hannity I Went To Prison Interview, Part II

Peter Navarro's avatar
Peter Navarro
Sep 24, 2025
∙ Paid
1
Share

Team,

Enjoy Part II of my interview with Sean Hannity on the I Went To Prison So You Won’t Have To.

As I have noted, Sean had my back during my legal battle and time in prison, and I appreciate it.

Peter Navarro

Share

TRANSCRIPT

(00:00:00):

We continue now with Peter Navarro.

(00:00:02):

His new book is out.

(00:00:03):

I went to prison so you won't have to.

(00:00:05):

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Peter Navarro
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture