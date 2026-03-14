Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

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Sean Argento's avatar
Sean Argento
17h

This is a very interesting point you make here! It almost plays into the idea of classical macroeconomics; in the short-term, prices may dip or spike, but in the long-term, I do believe that President Trump's actions in Iran will ultimately benefit not only the U.S. but the global market. We need only to survive the short-term in order to enjoy the long-term benefits.

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Art Wanderlingh's avatar
Art Wanderlingh
17h

Excellent explanation. As I read this it kept on reminding me of the far-left Demorat position of trying to get this country completely off the use of oil. Your article once again proves to me that our domestic enemies have no idea what they are talking about. Thank you for the reminder.

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