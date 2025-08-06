The Kangaroo Court of Judge Amit Mehta
Judge Amit Mehta—a partisan Democrat handpicked by Obama—made sure my trial was anything but fair. He shut down my defenses, silenced my witnesses, and ran the courtroom like the outcome was already decided.
He stripped me of my constitutional rights, leaving a kangaroo court trial with a predetermined verdict—guilty before the trial even began. Mehta’s courtroom wasn’t justice—it was political theater, a staged trial designed to punish Trump supporters and send a chilling message.
This judge didn’t just sentence me; he sentenced American justice. My case reveals the depth of corruption in Biden’s judicial system, exposing a new reality in America: political prisoners on our own soil.
We must not let this stand.
It’s a condemnation of the entire justice system, stop with the Democrats, Republicans crap. Where was the outrage by his peers? All silent, so there are no good guys. He didn’t just become a scumbag for your trial. How many other defendants were cheated justice? Sadly he’s only one of many.
Let's revisit the sage words of Theodore Roosevelt: “In the first place, we should insist that if the immigrant who comes here in good faith becomes an American and assimilates himself to us, he shall be treated on an exact equality with everyone else, for it is an outrage to discriminate against any such man because of creed, or birthplace, or origin. But this is predicated upon the person's becoming in every facet an American, and nothing but an American...There can be no divided allegiance here. Any man who says he is an American, but something else also, isn't an American at all. We have room for but one flag, the American flag... We have room for but one language here, and that is the English language... and we have room for but one sole loyalty and that is a loyalty to the American people.”
Both Mehta and the laughable Vijaya Gadde are lawyers of Indian birth who seemingly fail utterly to comprehend the basics of American law and liberty. Quite unlike their counterpart, Dinesh, D'Souza, also born in India, who has thrown himself foursquare into being an American in every sense of the word. If these people want to hew to socialist, globalist views. then they should return to the country of their birth, instead of sullying our great institutions.