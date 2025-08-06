Share

The Kangaroo Court of Judge Amit Mehta

Judge Amit Mehta—a partisan Democrat handpicked by Obama—made sure my trial was anything but fair. He shut down my defenses, silenced my witnesses, and ran the courtroom like the outcome was already decided.

He stripped me of my constitutional rights, leaving a kangaroo court trial with a predetermined verdict—guilty before the trial even began. Mehta’s courtroom wasn’t justice—it was political theater, a staged trial designed to punish Trump supporters and send a chilling message.

This judge didn’t just sentence me; he sentenced American justice. My case reveals the depth of corruption in Biden’s judicial system, exposing a new reality in America: political prisoners on our own soil.

We must not let this stand.

Share