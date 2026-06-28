The 'Meltdown Pot': How Open Borders Damaged America

Team,

Check out Part 1 of my in-studio War Room conversation with Steve Bannon.

Before President Trump successfully secured our borders, we were told that mass immigration and open borders represented nothing more than cheap labor.

Culture and religion were downplayed.

As a result, we have House representatives like “Squad” members Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib. And now New York City has a Marxist mayor, Zohran Mamdani, with three of his endorsed “Democratic Socialist” candidates in New York recently winning their Democrat party congressional primaries.

One of these Mamdani-endorsed candidates, Claire Valdez, who is running on a platform to “abolish ICE,” won in an NYC congressional district that the New York Times writes has become “so far left it has been nicknamed the “Commie Corridor.””

Another Mamdani-endorsed candidate, Darializa Avila Chevalier, who won in a district representing Upper Manhattan and parts of the Bronx, reportedly tweeted, "I forgot to get napkins so I just wiped my hand on the American flag behind me."

Think about all of the work and patriotism that we and our forebears have put into building the United States into the world’s greatest nation. Think about our family members across generations who have fought for this country.

Tlaib, Omar, Mamdani and Co. are doing the opposite. They hate our country.

And the Texas State Board of Education voted last week to remove the American Revolution from 11th-grade U.S. history, approving changes that eliminate coverage of the Battles of Lexington and Concord.

How do you get these people and these results in our nation?

You get them because the borders were opened, they come in, they gather together, and then they create their own sovereign state to rip off America.

Another important factor, which I discuss with Steve, is the apathy that we’ve seen with regard to low voter turnout, with many citizens not making it to the polls on Election Day.

We must remember, now at the 250th anniversary of our nation’s founding and always: the United States is a sovereign nation with borders, a people, and a culture.

I always appreciate your comments. Please share this.

Peter

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TRANSCRIPT

STEVE BANNON: Peter Navarro.

DR. NAVARRO: So, the new book, “From the Melting Pot to the Meltdown Pot,” right?

BANNON: Exactly. Yeah.

DR. NAVARRO: I thought—didn’t they tell us, Steve, all we were doing was importing cheap labor? Wasn’t that—wasn’t that what we were doing?

BANNON: Well, they did tell us—

DR. NAVARRO: The culture, the religion, the this, the that.

BANNON: No, no.

DR. NAVARRO: They pretty much—this whole replacement theory is like, bogus, right?

BANNON: It’s—no, America’s an idea.

DR. NAVARRO: Yeah.

BANNON: America’s not an idea. It’s a sovereign nation with borders and a people and a culture.

DR. NAVARRO: It’s outrageous, man. It’s like, outrageous.

BANNON: Dude—brother, we’re in hand to hand combat in Texas at the State Board of Education.

DR. NAVARRO: Yeah.

BANNON: We lost, you know, the great young Congressman Brandon Gill put up last night, he’s got a picture of, like, Lexington and—the Battle of Lexington and some great work of art. I think it was Turnbull or somebody who’s got a big red X to it that, as of last night, the battles of Lexington and Concord were out and, you know, they’re talking about how great Islam is and what a great, great thing it’s done for the world.

NAVARRO: I mean like, Tlaib, right? Or Omar. It’s like, how do you get those people? Well, you get them because you let the open border come in, you bring in people, you put them there, they gather together, and then they create their own sovereign state to basically rip off America.

BANNON: They hate the country. Yeah. They hate this country. Yeah. I’m not worried about Tlaib—I mean, I’m not as worried about Tlaib—as I’ve argued in New York City—the Democrats, you know, it’s this Marxist Jihadist—and they just won these elections. Now, they didn’t have a huge turnout, but the people that turned out voted for it.

DR. NAVARRO: Now, see, that’s remarkable, Steve. I remember, like, when I was in electoral politics back when—I don’t know if the War Room knows. I ran for mayor [of San Diego, California], right?

BANNON: As a left-wing populist.

DR. NAVARRO: The—I’m on a roll here, let me do this. It’s like I got, I don’t know, a quarter million votes or something like that. And then [Democrat] Bob Filner is like the congressman from the eighth district in San Diego, right? He goes to Congress with, like, 14,000 votes because nobody votes in the damn thing. I mean, if you look at how many people are actually voting in that election, and you got all the New Yorkers clutching their pearls, why don’t they frigging go to the polls?

BANNON: Can’t be bothered.

DR. NAVARRO: I mean, if the Jewish people in New York voted, you can’t imagine that they’d be putting those folks in place.

BANNON: That’s incorrect. They voted, and they voted for Mamdani.

DR. NAVARRO: You think so?

BANNON: The young progressives, yeah.

NAVARRO: Well, Mamdani, yes, but it’s—these other people?

BANNON: Well, no, they voted for these—the key issue was Zionism, and these young progressive Jewish people vote against Israel.

NAVARRO: Oh, by the way, New York City had a—I went to the Mall yesterday to kind of look at all the things [at the Great American State Fair]. They gave New York City one, you go in there and they had, like, Kleenexes that were American flags, right? In honor of that woman who got elected, right? Making a joke here.

BANNON: It’s not—oh, okay, got it.

DR. NAVARRO: [Laughs] Yeah. Look at him. He’s like—he’s like—

BANNON: [Laughs] I had the hook. I had the hook. I had the hook.

DR. NAVARRO: No, you saw that. The woman [New York “Democratic Socialist” Darializa Avila Chevalier], like, she uses an American flag to—yeah.

BANNON: No, no, it’s terrible.

DR. NAVARRO: ‘Meltdown pot.’

BANNON: Well, we had [David] Zere on the other day—and Zere repeated it like it was a joke of a comedian—

DR. NAVARRO: Yeah.

BANNON: And he’s saying it serious, and I go, hang on, Mamdani’s going to read the names this year of the pilots….What? I haven’t heard that yet. Have to see if it turns out. Zere was repeating a joke. But it’s very serious. As Texas goes, so goes the nation. That’s why we’ve been spending so much time focusing on Texas.

DR. NAVARRO: It’s very concerning. Very concerning,

BANNON: Very concerning. So talk to me—

DR. NAVARRO: Nobody’s talking about it except you. It’s, like, the mainstream, legacy, left-wing, whatever, media, they don’t talk about this stuff.

BANNON: Forget the left-wing media. I’m talking about Fox News, the Murdochs.

DR. NAVARRO: Yeah, I’m talking legacy media.

BANNON: [Laughs] Oh, you’re talking left-wing, you’re talking about left-wing media.

DR. NAVARRO: I said legacy and left.

BANNON: You’re a big star over there. The—with our girl, Maria [Bartiromo], who’s fantastic.

DR. NAVARRO: She is tenacious.

BANNON: Let’s talk—let’s talk—okay, I want talk about why I’ve got you because you—

DR. NAVARRO: Let’s get serious.

BANNON: I never know when you’re going to—

DR. NAVARRO: Because, I mean, this is, like, serious stuff going on.

BANNON: I want to talk about—tell me—tell me—tell me—tell me about the—tell me about the economy.

NAVARRO: So, let’s—

BANNON: I want to go to the thing you did in RealClearMarkets.

DR. NAVARRO: Okay, so what I’m doing now—

BANNON: The seven things you should think about.

DR. NAVARRO: This is, like, back to my future. Like, when I was kind of working in academia and CNBC and all that stuff like that, my bag was every month there’s economic indicators that come out, right? It’s the CPI, the PPI, durable goods, GDP—

BANNON: The PCE.

DR. NAVARRO: All of that stuff, right? And the whole conceit there is if you watch the indicators, it’ll help you kind of figure out where the financial market’s going. And so there’s a synergy between stock market investing, bond market investing, and the indicators. So, I got steeped in that. So, what I’m doing now is every time there’s important indicators coming out, I do a little piece for RealClearMarkets and get it out there. And what’s stunning to me, Steve, is, like, the narrative right now is there’s inflation, therefore there must be Fed rate hikes. Okay? There’s inflation, therefore there must be Fed rate hikes. But what people don’t understand—well, I don’t know if they understand it or not, but the media’s shoving it down our throat. Here’s the thing: you have to distinguish between the kind of demand-pull inflation that we had when Biden was just running bills in.

BANNON: Explain to the audience that are not Harvard-trained economists. What is demand-pull inflation?

DR. NAVARRO: Demand-pull is the idea of too much money chasing too few goods. So, when Biden’s doing all of these fiscal stimulus bills—

BANNON: And printing cash. Yeah.

DR. NAVARRO: —and the Fed is accommodating that, right? You’re just, like, just blowing cash in and that’s creating demand-pull inflation.

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