August 19, 2024

Dear Subscriber to My Substack:

As a paid subscriber, you have been entitled to serializations of two of my previous books. Now, because of your loyalty and support, I’m going to offer select chapters to my new book, The New MAGA Deal: The Unofficial Deplorables Guide to the Trump 2024 Platform.

The New MAGA Deal is just the weapon we need to win the 2024 election for Donald Trump. It documents 100 policy actions in 100 days to combat the failed policies of Kamala Harris and Joe Biden.

Find out in The New MAGA Deal why Trump’s policies on the economy, border security, crime, foreign policy, and all things fighting the pagan gods of woke are superior to that of the most Far Left presidential candidate since George McGovern and Hubert Humphrey. And share the book with a friend or colleague we need to bring into the Trump fold!!!!!

In this first episode of the serialization, I’m including the title page, dedication, and Introduction along with a detailed Table of Contents.

Note that many of the chapters in The New MAGA Deal are authored by former Trump advisors and officials like Ric Grenell on foreign policy, Russ Vought on the budget, Greg Autry on U.S. space dominance, and David Bernhardt on strategic energy dominance.

I hope you enjoy this book. In this case, however, because of my contract with the publisher, I can’t send the whole book BUT I will send select chapters over the next two months leading into the election. In the meantime, you can download the PDF copy of the first episode of The New MAGA Deal below.

New Maga Deal Table Of Contents And Introduction 154KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Because you are so very special to me, I have also arranged with the publisher of the book, Donald Trump, Jr., to offer a SIGNED copy of The New MAGA Deal at the very heavily discounted price of $20. This is a full $30 saving from the listed $49.99 price, and I myself will earn nothing from the sale to ensure this steep discount.

To receive this discount, just follow these instructions: