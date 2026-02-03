Team,

This is the man who put me in prison. He also was involved in many of the investigations that tried to put President Trump in prison.

He should be subpoenaed by both the Senate Judiciary Committee and the Department of Justice. What did he know and when did he know it? How high did the orders to “get Trump” and take me down in a circus arrest go? Why do FBI agents like him obey bad orders—unless they are bad too?

Inquiring minds want to know.

Let me know your thoughts! And share this with a friend please.

Peter

The New York Times Canonizes a Weaponized FBI Agent

The canonization by the Left of Walter Giardina, one of the most partisan and weaponized FBI agents of the Trump era, continues—this time in the New York Times.[i]

In a long, emotionally charged celebration of a whole gaggle of weaponized FBI agents, the Times invites readers to see Giardina not as a central actor in the lawfare campaign against Donald Trump, but as a martyr: a grieving widower, a “street-level agent,” and a victim of cruel politics.

The emotional chords are unmistakable. We are taken to the hospital. We are reminded—repeatedly—of a wife dying of cancer. We are told of unanswered emails, missed meetings, and personal anguish layered atop professional jeopardy. The message is clear: scrutiny itself is indecent.

This is not investigative journalism. It is reputational laundering.

This Times soap opera follows a familiar script. Lead with tragedy. Humanize relentlessly. Narrow the controversy to a single allegation that Giardina can deny in one sentence. Then recast congressional oversight itself as indecency—“punching down”—rather than what it is: a constitutional obligation.

What the Times does not do is engage the actual oversight record.

Two months before Giardina left the FBI, Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley sent a formal letter to the FBI and the Attorney General relaying whistleblower allegations involving Giardina’s conduct. That letter did not merely reference one stray claim. It raised multiple concerns tied to politically sensitive investigations, including Giardina’s work on the elite Washington public-corruption squad known as CR-15, which ran Arctic Frost—the investigation into Trump for alleged interference in the 2020 election.

Rather than grapple with that record, the Times reduces the matter to a single point: an allegation that Giardina said the Steele dossier was “corroborated.” The article immediately hands him a denial. He says he “never had access,” despite whistleblower allegations to the contrary.

That move is the whitewash. End of the Times discussion.

Yet if, as Giardina claims, it would take “one second” to prove his innocence, the obvious question is why that proof has not been produced—and why the NYT did not demand it.

The article also leans heavily on the fiction that Giardina was merely a powerless functionary—“assigned cases,” following orders, with no agency of his own. But the public record tells a different story: the Steele dossier, the Mueller investigation, Operation Red Maasari, Arctic Frost, and the prosecutions of Peter Navarro and Steve Bannon.

These were not isolated episodes. They span nearly a decade—from the opening salvos of the Trump-Russia investigation in 2016, through the Mueller years, into the post-presidency investigations and prosecutions that continued through at least 2024. Across that entire period, Giardina’s name surfaces repeatedly at the intersection of the most consequential and weaponized efforts targeting Donald Trump, his advisers, and his associates.

That is not the profile of a faceless bureaucrat. Nor is it the familiar excuse of the “good Nazi”—just following orders while history unfolds.

Equally revealing is what the Times leaves out entirely.

There is no serious discussion of the ecosystem that mobilized around Giardina almost immediately after his removal: the aligned law firms, the fundraising apparatus, the coordinated media defense. He is portrayed as isolated and defenseless, when in reality he is well represented, lucratively employed, and publicly championed by the same political-legal complex that has driven lawfare against Trump and his allies for years.

There is also no mention of institutional lineage. Giardina is the son-in-law of Larry Potts, the disgraced former FBI deputy director whose name is inseparable from the Ruby Ridge and Waco massacres—two episodes that still define public mistrust of federal law enforcement.

This is not about inherited guilt. It is about inherited culture. The Times refuses to acknowledge that context at all.

Most galling is the suggestion that naming Giardina in a Senate oversight letter was somehow improper. Since when is congressional oversight “punching down”? FBI agents wield extraordinary power. When whistleblowers raise credible allegations about conduct in politically sensitive investigations, anonymity is not a shield. Accountability is not cruelty.

The Times wants readers to believe that asking questions is the scandal. It is not.

The scandal is that after years of politically charged investigations, selective leaks, and unprecedented targeting of a sitting president and his advisers, the press now seeks to sanctify the very agents who formed the tip of that spear—while urging the public to avert its eyes from the record.

If Walter Giardina is as innocent as the Times suggests, he should welcome transparency. He should welcome sworn testimony. He should welcome the release of documents that resolve these questions conclusively.

Instead, we are offered canonization by vignette.

That is why the Senate Judiciary Committee should issue subpoenas and compel sworn testimony—and why the Department of Justice should review the full record to determine whether discipline, referral, or prosecution rather than retirement with a full pension is warranted. Because the FBI will not regain public trust through sympathetic profiles, but only through facts, documents, and accountability. And the weaponization of our justice system will not end until alleged perpetrators like Giardina are unmasked and held accountable.

Peter Navarro was arrested at Reagan airport and put in handcuffs by an armed FBI team led by Walter Giardina. He is the White House Senior Counselor for Trade and Manufacturing.

Share