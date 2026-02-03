Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
2h

This is bigger than one agent. The entire Mueller–Comey–Wray FBI has to go. You don’t fix a compromised institution with retirements and profiles—you clean house. I had my own Walter Giardina; his name is Paul Tambrino out of the New York Field Office.

https://luthmann.substack.com/p/the-most-dangerous-man-in-america

For every Giardina or Tambrino pushed out, there are ten more still inside, still subverting democracy, still treating politics as a battlefield and citizens as targets. Navarro’s circus arrest wasn’t a mistake; it was a message. And the Times’ canonization wasn’t naïveté; it was cover.

If the FBI wants legitimacy, it must purge the culture that normalized lawfare, obeyed bad orders, and hid behind “just following assignments.” Accountability isn’t vengeance—it’s repair.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Steven Mosher's avatar
Steven Mosher
2h

The NYT, being a Demonrat mouthpiece, doesn't canonize saints, only sinners.

Reply
Share
1 reply
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Peter Navarro · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture