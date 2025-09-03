The outcome wasn’t a verdict — it was a foregone conclusion
2 weeks to publication of I Went To Prison So You Won't Have To
In a real trial, you get to defend yourself.
In mine, the judge made sure I couldn’t.
Evidence blocked, witnesses barred, defenses ruled “irrelevant.”
Every move my lawyers tried to make was shut down before it started.
A contempt case with no real defense allowed — that was the design.
The outcome wasn’t a verdict; it was a foregone conclusion.
What they couldn’t risk was letting a jury actually hear the truth.
We the people MUST DEMAND our. Justice. System be fair and impartial and that starts with REMOVING THESE ACTIVIST JUDGES WHO PLACE POLITICAL AFFILIATION OVER THE CONSTITUTION ! NO TRIAL , NO HEARINGS , THEIR ACTIONS HAVE SPOKEN , THEIR REMOVAL SHOULD BE IMMEDIATE !
You must have faced one of Soros's paid off Anti-Justice judges. Soros and son should not be permitted to be free to instigate more trouble with their Open Society. President Trump must follow through and lock them up. .