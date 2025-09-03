Team,

In just two weeks, Amazon will start shipping copies of I Went To Prison So You Won't Have To.

The outcome wasn’t a verdict — it was a foregone conclusion

In a real trial, you get to defend yourself.

In mine, the judge made sure I couldn’t.

Evidence blocked, witnesses barred, defenses ruled “irrelevant.”

Every move my lawyers tried to make was shut down before it started.

A contempt case with no real defense allowed — that was the design.

What they couldn’t risk was letting a jury actually hear the truth.

