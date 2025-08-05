Share

Each day until September 16, when I Went to Prison So You Won’t Have To hits shelves, I’ll be sharing one story from my time behind bars. You won’t believe how far they’ve weaponized our justice system.

The Prison Food, Ain't MAHA, Behind Bars Blues

RFK Jr. definitely would NOT approve. Prison breakfasts aren't designed to fuel you; they're designed to punish you. Every morning is a parade of dry cereal, stale bread, and sugary junk—protein as rare as truth on CNN.

For dinner, it’s often hot dogs. Not gourmet beef franks, but tiny, sad, shriveled things that would make even Anthony Weiner blush. When there’s chicken, you pray it’s not so overcooked that you might chip a tooth.

There’s humor in the absurdity, but beneath it lies an ugly reality: Poor nutrition is a punishment designed to break inmates physically and mentally. I’m down twelve pounds already and struggling to maintain my strength and clarity of mind.

You think you know prison? Think again.

In I Went to Prison So You Won’t Have To, I share the shocking full story of prison life that will leave you amazed, angry, and inspired to help make sure no one else has to endure this unnecessary cruelty just for defending the Constitution.

