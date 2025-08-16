Day 30 — just a month to go until the publication of I Went to Prison So You Won’t Have To. Here’s today’s must-read moment.

The Razor-Wired Moon

“Even the moon was framed in razor wire.”

One night, I looked up from the yard and saw the moon trapped in loops of razor wire. It was almost beautiful — the kind of beauty only prison can twist.

Freedom was right there in the sky, but the steel fence made sure it stayed out of reach.

In that moment, I understood the quiet cruelty of the place: not just to confine you, but to remind you, every day, of what you can’t have and what you can’t touch.

📘 I Went to Prison So You Won’t Have To — buy it now on Amazon. 👉 CLICK HERE https://bit.ly/4nsnBbE

Please share this with a friend! Share



