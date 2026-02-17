Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

User's avatar
Warren's avatar
Warren
1h

Looks like job market predictions are about as accurate as voting polls - not at all accurate. It's kinda funny how those correlate. Clean up the fake jobs data = clean up the states' voter rolls. Predict some jobs data numbers = voter poll predictions. Jobs data revisions = 4+ weeks of tallying "ballots" to get the "votes" they need. Using tarrifs to bring jobs back to the states = removing 22 or more federal regulations for each new one. Trump's first term prosperity versus his second term drastic decline (as CiC). Now, his third term is showing us what's possible under the current iteration of the "Constitution". His fourth will show us what's possible under a restored Constitution - before the reconstruction amendments made us an actual democracy (endless possibilities). Either way, Trump and team have the public mandate and I'm (crazy, right?) here for it! :)

Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
3h

The January jobs report matters less for the headline number and more for the composition shift. Private payroll growth outpacing expectations while federal headcount contracts is a structural story, not a monthly blip. When prime-age participation rises alongside falling unemployment, that signals expansion—not artificial tightening. The benchmark revisions also matter. Nearly 900,000 downward adjustments in a single year forces a recalibration of the “strong” baseline many analysts cited. That’s not partisan—it’s arithmetic. If real wages are rising while inflation moderates, that’s lived improvement. The test now is durability: sustained productivity gains, manufacturing momentum, and wage growth without reigniting price pressure.

2 more comments...

