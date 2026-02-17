Team,

The U.S. economy added 130,000 nonfarm jobs in January, nearly double consensus expectations, and private-sector payrolls surged by 172,000, handily beating forecasts.

January’s report confirms three things:

The private sector is outpacing expectations.

Labor force participation is strengthening at the prime working ages.

The fiscal drag from an overgrown federal workforce is easing.

The data are clear. This is a structural rebalancing of the American labor market—toward work, production, and wage growth.

Beneath the Headlines: The Real Story In the January Jobs Data

By Peter Navarro

February 11, 2026

January’s above-estimates jobs report tells two very different stories.

One is about the Trump month. The other is about the Biden inheritance.

Start with the month. The U.S. economy added 130,000 nonfarm jobs in January, nearly double consensus expectations of roughly 70,000. Even more important, private-sector payrolls surged by 172,000, handily beating forecasts. At the same time, government employment fell by 42,000, including a 34,000 decline at the federal level.

That composition matters—to investors, businesses, and workers alike.

We are not watching a debt-financed government hiring binge. We are watching a private-sector expansion paired with a right-sizing of Washington. Federal employment has fallen to its lowest level since 2014—and to one of the lowest shares of total nonfarm employment on record.

That is not austerity. That is productivity—Washington shrinking while Main Street produces, and resources shifting from administrative overhead into competitive markets where innovation, capital investment, and efficiency drive real output growth.

Meanwhile, the unemployment rate ticked down to 4.3 percent, beating expectations. The labor force participation rate rose to 62.5 percent, and prime-age participation climbed to 84.1 percent—its highest level since 2001. Prime-age men and women both moved higher.

That combination is powerful. When unemployment falls as participation rises, the economy is not merely tightening through labor scarcity—it is expanding. Employers are not just competing for a fixed pool of workers; they are pulling new workers into productive employment.

Prime-age participation matters most because workers aged 25 to 54 form the core of the productive economy. They are past schooling, not yet retiring, and typically at peak skill and earning power. When that group re-enters the workforce in large numbers, it signals opportunity, confidence, and expanding labor demand.

More Americans are not only working—they are choosing to work. That is a sign of vitality, not stagnation. It reflects improving job quality, rising wages, and stronger incentives to participate in the productive economy.

That is what a healthy expansion looks like.

Wages are moving too. Nominal hourly earnings rose 0.4 percent in January and are up 3.7 percent over the past year, with average weekly earnings running even stronger.

During much of the Biden administration, real wages fell as inflation outpaced pay, steadily eroding purchasing power. Today that dynamic has reversed: inflation is moderating, wage growth is steady, and real wages are rising again under President Trump.

That is the difference between statistical growth and lived prosperity. Rising real wages mean greater purchasing power, stronger confidence, and higher labor force participation.

Real wage growth is the hallmark of a healthy expansion—driven by productivity gains, solid labor demand, and an economy focused on production rather than price pressure.

Now look under the hood.

Construction added 33,000 jobs, driven largely by nonresidential building. Specialty trades tied to factories and data centers surged. Manufacturing added jobs for the first time since late 2024.

This is exactly what an industrial revival looks like: first the groundbreakings, then the permanent manufacturing jobs.

The critics will nitpick the three-month averages and warn about “slowing growth.” But breakeven job growth depends on labor force expansion.

Under the previous administration, labor-force growth was driven overwhelmingly by immigration. With the border secured and labor-force growth normalized, the economy needs far fewer monthly jobs to hold unemployment steady. On that metric, we are more than clearing the bar.

Now to the second story—the inheritance.

With this release, the Bureau of Labor Statistics published its annual benchmark revision. Payroll employment between March 2024 and March 2025 was revised down by 898,000 jobs, the largest downward revision since 2009.

More broadly, job growth over the final two years of the previous administration was overstated by 1.9 million jobs from initial release to current estimate. The labor market many analysts celebrated was materially weaker than advertised.

This point is not partisan. It is empirical. When benchmark revisions wipe out nearly a million jobs in a single annual adjustment, the baseline changes.

Measured honestly, the economy is expanding from a weaker starting point—but expanding nonetheless. In the first year of the new administration, private employment rose by more than 600,000 while federal payrolls shrank substantially. That is a shift toward production over bureaucracy.

January’s report confirms three things.

First, the private sector is outpacing expectations.

Second, labor force participation is strengthening at the prime working ages.

Third, the fiscal drag from an overgrown federal workforce is easing.

The data are clear. This is a structural rebalancing of the American labor market—toward work, production, and wage growth.

Welcome to the next phase of the American expansion.

