The remarkable durability of Peter Navarro, the Trump trade adviser Wall Street loves to hate
A CNN Profile
Team,
You may find this interesting.
Peter
The remarkable durability of Peter Navarro, the Trump trade adviser Wall Street loves to hate
CNN — As Wall Street executives and traders white knuckle their way through the most acutely volatile market period since the pandemic, desperate to avoid the economic blast radius of President Donald Trump’s sweeping new …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.