Team,
18 short days now until the publication of “I Went to Prison So You Won’t Have To.”
Here’s a little taste of the modern pillory.
The Strip Tease
I reported to Miami Federal Prison on March 19, 2024. An inmate’s first act is filling out paperwork. It is a strip search.
Clothes off, squat, cough, the whole ritual.
It’s not about safety; it’s about erasing dignity at the door.
By the end, you understand the system’s first lesson: you don’t own your body anymore.
The humiliation is the point — and they make it the opening act.
That’s why they call it prison.
It is one of the great evils of the Obama/Clinton/CIA/Israeli Deep State that they have violated so many Patriot’s rights - including yours, Peter. They will answer for their evil deeds, as the Romans used to say, in this life or the next; but justice will not be mocked. They will answer.
Peter you looked so great yesterday on WarRoom! You have my and many many others' love for your courage, dignity and truth