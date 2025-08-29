Team,

The Strip Tease

I reported to Miami Federal Prison on March 19, 2024. An inmate’s first act is filling out paperwork. It is a strip search.

Clothes off, squat, cough, the whole ritual.

It’s not about safety; it’s about erasing dignity at the door.

By the end, you understand the system’s first lesson: you don’t own your body anymore.

The humiliation is the point — and they make it the opening act.

That’s why they call it prison.

