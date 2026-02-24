Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

Richard Louro
20h

Thank you Peter. Very well said and explained. It still amazes me how so many of our politicians, Beaurocrats, the mainstream media, WallStreet, among others, continue to openly, blatantly work against the American worker, American families and our country by fighting against Trump's tarrifs that are helping us so much. Taffifs have proven to be a GREAT help to our economy, our trade, bring back jobs and industry, improve our country's finances and to hold down our taxes. Maybe even one day get rid of our Federal income taxes like seen in the past before the FED took control (1913/1914). Previous presidents used tarrifs with great success for the American people and they DID NOT CAUSE INFLATION. In Trump's first term he put tarrifs on China, the LEFT Democrats and their RINO Corporatist Establishment allies, along with the mainstream media screamed "THIS WILL CAUSE HIGH INFLATION !!!". It DID NOT !!! Trump's first term had a perfect 1 to 2 percent inflation reading. Now to trump's second term, it's back to the FALSE LEFT's claim that "Tarrifs will cause RUNNAWAY INFLATION." Again, THEY (THE TARRIFS) ARE NOT !!! We are still trying to get over the huge inflation run up by the Biden Regime. Now our same enemies add how "unfair Trump is being to our close allies." I guess they believe it's OK for these "allies" of ours to take advantage and harm American workers, American families by disintergrating our once good paying jobs, our once proud industry, worsening our country's finances (debt), causing deeper trade deficits, etc.. These people continue to expose themselves everyday how anti-American they are. They show themselves that they are AGAINST the American families, against the American worker, against a healthy economy for all Americans that will add more money in the pockets of all Americans. Again, these Global tarrifs are NOT causing inflation !!! We are still trying to get over the Biden/Obama created massive inflation. That open border almost destroyed our country in so many ways.

Louisa Gauger
20h

Thank you for the clarification on this ruling. Keep up the good work.

