The Tip of the Spear: Inside the FBI’s War on Trump—and the Man Who Put Me in Leg Irons

PETER NAVARRO: Got to work here. No questions first. I'll be here as long as you need me to. I want to deal with two separate dates. Hey, hey, hey—sorry. You got to be the director here too. I want to deal with two very separate issues. One's the weaponization of government and lawfare. The other is I'll work through the EU deal today, which is just absolutely epic. And what I'd like to do is just talk about this lawfare issue, take a few questions, and then go to the other one. So if you can, try not—no, don't interrupt me. I'm here to serve. Okay, let me get through what I want to say, take your questions. So let's proceed that way.

REPORTER: Dr. Navarro, aren't you—

NAVARRO: Listen, sir. Don't do that again. Okay? Okay. Who are you from? Where are you from?

REPORTER: Gateway Pundit.

NAVARRO: Alright, well just—I love those guys, my favorites—but just be cool. So what I want to talk about first is about—there's an article that appears today in Breitbart News, which deals essentially with an FBI agent named Walter Giardina who was recently fired by Kash Patel, the FBI director. And the media, led by The New York Times, is trying to make this guy a martyr. And this is the same guy that put me in handcuffs, put me in leg irons, and led a totally unnecessary arrest with armed FBI agents at Reagan Airport in front of my fiancée. And he’s a man who I will now show you really helps understand what has been a long-term, consistent weaponized attack on Donald John Trump going back to 2016. So I want to walk you through the arc of that.

We start with the Steele Dossier. Christopher Steele writes this thing, paid for by Hillary Clinton. It was always a propaganda piece, and it became the catalyst for the Russia hoax—Crossfire Hurricane.

And the first thing that Giardina did was—and this is all alleged by whistleblowers, everything I'm telling you is from whistleblowers that were recorded through—and thank you, Senator Chuck Grassley, for getting this information out. He's doing a wonderful job on this. Giardina was one of the FBI agents who blessed the Steele Dossier, who basically vouched for its authenticity and therefore set Crossfire Hurricane on its way. That was a complete hoax. A complete hoax that cost tremendous amounts of political capital, harmed the president, and was just wrong.

Now, at the same time, there was a separate operation going on, and it was called—I’ll call it the Egyptian hoax. It was codenamed Crimson River, and they later renamed it Red Maasari. It was an allegation that the Egyptian government had given $10 million to the Trump campaign. It was total BS. Just nothing there. Again, Giardina played a central role in propagating that and then using that to do these investigations, do the leaks, do the smear tactics on Donald Trump.

Now, Crossfire Hurricane allowed Giardina then to move into the Mueller investigation, and he served there throughout the investigation. One of the things that the whistleblowers point out is that Giardina’s laptop mysteriously got totally wiped clean, so all the data on there was now unavailable to you as journalists. The whistleblowers point out that there was more than one person on the Mueller Report team who used the technique where they put their password in a number of times in their cell phones and it wiped all the data clean. So it seemed to be the culture of the Mueller Report. And if in fact it's true that Giardina actually did that on purpose, that’s a felony. That alone would put him in jail.

Now, you'd think I'd be done—but no, I got a lot more to go with this guy.

There was a thing called the Emoluments Clause. It's a clause in the Constitution that says that people like presidents and government officials can't take money from foreign governments or from state governments by getting favors—things like that. Again, Giardina, according to whistleblowers, was at the very root of that, propelling that forward. It has been revealed as nothing more—nothing more—than a fishing expedition. It was like a license to hunt—phone records and all sorts of other things. That guy was at the center of that.

And then, in my view, some of the worst damage he did—not just to the president, but to a lot of people I consider my friends—is something called Operation Arctic Frost. And that was the one that followed J6, that investigated all the events surrounding the use of the Electoral Count Act of 1887, which is a perfectly legitimate tool to call for a recount of votes. Giardina used that, and it led to attacks on people like Jeff Clark, John Eastman—both of whom may lose their law license and spend millions of dollars on it—Jenna Ellis, Sidney Powell, Rudy Giuliani. Giardina was there as well.

And in some sense, I buried the lede because going back to Crossfire Hurricane, one of the big casualties there—and a great friend of mine and a patriot—was Mike Flynn. He was forced to resign because of that nonsense. And when we lost Mike Flynn early on in the administration, we wound up with John Bolton. How’d that work out? One of the most treacherous people that's ever been in that West Wing.

So this is the guy—if you weave that through, it paints a picture of a sustained effort by people inside the FBI, inside the Justice Department, inside what we love to call the deep state—which is what it is—inside the RINO wing of the Republican Party, going after Donald Trump.

So this guy—nobody should feel sorry for him. He’s not a martyr. New York Times, you got to do a better job of doing your journalism. And he’s the guy that put me in handcuffs, put me in leg irons. He’s the guy that served me with my subpoena. He’s the guy who testified at the grand jury, and there's allegations there that that testimony was not truthful. He’s the guy that testified at my trial. And I hold this man responsible—and it’s not about me—I hold him responsible for a lot of what has been done to really erode trust of the American people in our American justice system.

That’s the story. Walter Giardina. I urge every one of you guys to read the Breitbart article. Fact-check me. And I dare you to find anything I say in there that’s not absolutely true. And if it’s absolutely true, that man needs to go before Congress. He needs to be hauled up, and he needs to be held accountable. And it’s not just him—it’s Obama, it’s Clinton, it’s Comey, Page, Clapper, Brennan, Schiff, and all the rest of them.

Okay, that’s the story. I will take some questions now just on that, and then we’ll go into the separate thing on the EU. Yes, sir.

REPORTER: So today was the joint statement. Do you have a timeline now for how long before we see the binding legal language? That negotiation apparently still?

NAVARRO: :No. I'll let you talk to. That's a Jamieson Greer thing, but I have coined that expression in Trump time. We do things as fast as possible without screwing it up. So we're on that. I mean, it's a great deal for both of us. Why would we delay? Okay. Yes ma'am, you're with?

REPORTER: Italian television.

NAVARRO: Italian television.

REPORTER: Largest European broadcaster. There is a lot of sectors out thinking steel, thinking aluminum. I'm thinking wine, alcohol, and the digital market. Can theyexpect, you expect, something more than 50%? 50% for wine, for instance, and alcohol?

NAVARRO: I can't speak to that. I can tell you that the experience from the first term with stealing aluminum tariffs is that every time we try to give an exemption or exclusion to one of our allies, they abused it totally. And we learned that it was a slippery slope. So there will be no exemptions, no exclusions for stealing aluminum tariffs. As you may have seen just this week, we added over 400 new products to the steel and aluminum tariffs. We did that because these tariffs, it's a strategic game on the part of people who try to export to us, what they do is they figure out ways to do it. So what they were doing was shifting downstream into these other products. So we not going to, they're not do that anymore. Alright? Yes ma'am.

REPORTER: Any takeaway from the Fed Minutes yesterday on the dispute, ongoing dispute on the president's tariffs?

NAVARRO: The Fed, is the Federal Reserve is totally out of touch with reality. If you look at the global interest rates spread right now we're at 4.25 in the interest rate. Okay? Europe is more than 200 basis points lower than we are. Japan's four times lower, China's three times lower. Now, that dog won't hunt for the American people because it creates all sorts of problems here. Just the high interest rates alone are discouraging the mortgage and housing market and the purchase of new cars. And it's very costly because we have increased debt financing because about 20 to 30% of our debt financing is just pure short run debt. So that's no good. But there's also currency effects when you have higher interest rates and they're lower in theirs, the dollar's higher, and that exacerbates the trade deficit we're trying to deal with. So if the Fed's looking at what's going on, we're seeing improvements in inflation. The tariffs are having zero impact on inflation like they did in the first term. And my fear with the Federal Reserve, it's just a partisan game going on. If you look at what you have there, you only have two Republicans nominees on there. Soon to be a third was Stephen Mirin. But the other five, it's like, and Jay Powell, he's a Republican, but he's so anti-Trump unsettling. And I say that just so I fill that out a little bit. If you look at the arc of Powell's decisions, everything he's done since he got appointed has been against President Trump. When he was in with Biden and Yellen, he was doing things he shouldn't have done, lowering rates too early and causing inflation. So they got to get their act together. I hope they find some enlightenment in Jackson Hole, but I'm not betting my house on that. Okay, you guys go here, go here. Hang on, hang on, go here, here and then here.

REPORTER: Can I try again? Are you saying that the EU could still win an exemption on?

NAVARRO: No, I'm not saying that all.

REPORTER: How sustainable are those secondary tariffs against India and how important are those to whole Russia county?

NAVARRO: Well, let's talk about India. I would refer you to the piece I did in the Financial Times that appeared on Monday. And the Indian situation is very interesting. A lot of people don't know this, but prior to Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February of 22, India exported, excuse me, India bought virtually none, no Russian oil. Let me say that again. Prior to the invasion of Ukraine in February, 2022, India bought virtually no Russian oil. I mean, it was like 1% of their needs. So the argument somehow now as the percentage has gone up to like 30 and 35%, that somehow they need Russian oil to cool their homes or cook or drive their cars is nonsense. And what I do in the Financial Times article is I illustrate how Russian refiners have gotten in bed with Italian refiners in a game in which they get cheap Russian crude, follow me here. They get crude at a discount and then they make refined products, which they sell at premium prices in Europe, Africa, and Asia. It's strictly profiteering by the Indian refining industry, Big Oil. Now think about India. when you think about the tariffs, we're putting in place 25% because they cheat us on trade 25% because of the Russian oil. I ask you this, what is the net impact on the Americans because of our trade with Indian? Well, let's think about it. They have higher tariffs. There are Maharaja tariffs, higher non tariff barriers. We run a massive trade deficit with them. So that hurts American workers, hurts American businesses. Then they use the money that they get from us when they sell us stuff to buy Russian oil, which then is processed by refiners and they make a bunch of money there. But then the Russians use the money to build more arms and kill Ukrainians. And so American taxpayers have to provide more aid, military style to the Ukrainians. So that's insane. And President Trump sees that chess board beautifully, and you guys need to write about that. That's going on there. And in many ways, the Road to Peace runs through New Delhi. And so that's the answer to that. Okay. Who was next?

REPORTER: So sticking. Sticking with India, EWTN. Owen Jensen, Global Catholic Network.

NAVARRO: Okay.

REPORTER: Okay. Following up on that question in India, the doubling of tariffs of 50% is supposed to take place August 27th, just six days from now. Do you see that taking place?

NAVARRO: I see that taking place. India doesn't appear to want to recognize its role in the bloodshed. It simply doesn't. It's cozing up to Xi Jinping is what it's doing. It's not act. And by the way, I wrote that article in the FT just to deal with the propaganda of the Indian government to make people want to feel sorry to them. Oh, they need the oil. They don't need the oil. It's a refining profiteering scheme. It's a laundromat for the Kremlin. That's the reality of that. So I love India. Look, Modi's a great leader, but please, please, India, look at what your role here is in the global economy and good here. It's like what you're doing right now is not creating peace, it's perpetuating the work. I'm going to take two more and then I've got stuff to do. Let's go here, hang on here and then here. And then please let me move on. I've given you generous amounts of time. Yes, ma'am.

REPORTER: So have the trade talks between us and India been canceled that was slated for later this month.

NAVARRO: I have no visibility on that. You have to talk to the USTR about that.

REPORTER: And China still continues to be the number one export of crude oil from Russia. Why have they been granted a 90 day extension?

NAVARRO: We have 50%. We have 50% tariffs on China already.

REPORTER: Right, but they have,

NAVARRO: Yes ma'am.

REPORTER: been given secondary tariff.

NAVARRO: Yes ma'am.

REPORTER: You alluded to Chairman Powell giving a big speech tomorrow in Jackson Hole.

NAVARRO: Yeah. Who are you with just right now?

REPORTER: Betsy Klein with CNN.

NAVARRO: CNN. Okay.

REPORTER: What is the White House hoping to hear from that speech tomorrow?

NAVARRO: Hope is not a strategy. Okay. We don't hope anything with Jay Powell. He's a lost cause. But I said repeatedly that the best thing that can happen is that the other members of the Board of Governors get religion on this. I said that before the last meeting. And sure enough, two of them descended for the first time since the 1990s. We'll get Steve Mirin in there, he'll be a strong voice. And look, we got to stop this partisan crap. Okay. This is about America. This is about the American people. It's about workers, it's about business people. It's just we got to do that. And whether it's the law fair aspects of this, where we're partisan just destroying our justice system to try to put people jail or out of power or whether it's this crap. We got to stop doing that. Okay. Thank you for your patience. I got to go now. I got to go now and be right. I'll, I'll be back. I'll be, thank you.