Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Penny Lynn Michalko's avatar
Penny Lynn Michalko
2d

Excellent and informative article! Thank you for this important information of such great progress in our new America First policy under this great leadership of the Trump Administration! ❤️💪🇺🇸🙏

Reply
Share
Sharon's avatar
Sharon
2dEdited

What’s with all you grumples on this comment site. I hope you get paid $omething for coming on and doing what you’re doing. I love the tariffs and REALLY like Trump. Let’s see what you’ve got, grumples.

Reply
Share
21 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Peter Navarro · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture