Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bruce Miller's avatar
Bruce Miller
5hEdited

The WSJ began its long decline years ago. But since the Brit Twit, Emma Tucker, was installed as editor, the decline has become precipitous. I am proudly banned from their comments section because they fear the truth from readers such as me, who despised the NY Times and have been loyal subscribers for decades. If we wanted leftist drivel we could read the Times - from NY or London.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Trump is on the list.'s avatar
Trump is on the list.
6h

Guardian of Pedophiles

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
14 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Peter Navarro
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture