The Wall Street Journal’s War on Trump’s Tariffs — And Why They’re Dead Wrong

Since Trump’s first term, the Wall Street Journal has been on an anti-tariff crusade—often leading the charge with angst-filled editorials predicting a “Navarro Recession” brought on by tariffs. During that first term, the WSJ ran repeated lead editorials warning of economic collapse and runaway inflation if America dared defend its industries.

Yet, neither the recession nor the inflationary spiral they breathlessly forecast ever materialized. Inflation stayed under 2% for most of Trump’s first term. The economy grew. Jobs came back. The stock market hit record highs. Those “Navarro Recession” headlines now read like relics from the same failed playbook that cheered the offshoring of American industry.

And now — here they go again. The Trump tariffs have been in place for months, have caused zero inflation, and have raised over $100 billion for the U.S. Treasury. Yet, the WSJ is dusting off the same tired script: “Tariffs are a tax on Americans,” “protectionism will wreck the economy,” “the world will turn against us.”

They were wrong then. They’re wrong now. And this time, we have four years of hard evidence from the first Trump term to rub in their face.

Myth #1: “Tariffs Are a Tax on Americans” — The Myth That Won’t Die

In Trump’s first term, the WSJ pounded this line daily, warning that tariffs would be passed directly to consumers in higher prices. They even coined the term “Trump’s hidden tax hike” and cited free marketeer economists predicting price spikes across the board.

What happened? Exporters — especially those dependent on the U.S. market — absorbed the tariffs. Chinese electronics makers cut margins. German automakers held sticker prices steady. Inflation stayed under 2% for most of Trump’s presidency, proving that the “tariff = tax” theory collapses under real-world pressure.

In 2025, it’s déjà vu. The tariffs have been running for months, prices are stable, the Treasury is over $100 billion richer, and the stock market is booming. The Journal is still selling the same story — but the scoreboard says otherwise.

Myth #2: “Tariffs Create Chaos” — Mistaking Leverage for Volatility

During the first Trump term, the WSJ moaned about “market uncertainty” every time tariffs were announced. They warned that “business confidence” would collapse. It didn’t. Supply chains adjusted, factories invested, and trading partners made concessions they had refused for decades.

Today, the WSJ Panicans are replaying that panic. The reality? The Trump tariff strategy works — and the results are visible on the ground.

In Europe, the threat of auto tariffs forced Brussels to do what years of polite diplomacy could not. The EU agreed to accelerate the elimination of industrial tariffs, open its market for key American agricultural exports, and grant U.S. manufacturers priority access to critical minerals essential for batteries and advanced manufacturing.

The EU also committed to streamlining certification rules so U.S.-made products can enter the EU without costly regulatory delays — a move that will save American exporters millions and level the playing field in sectors from machinery to medical devices. These are hard, tangible wins that were only possible because the tariffs put real leverage on the table.

In Japan, tariff pressure and the broader America First trade reset have similarly prompted an unprecedented commitment: over $350 billion pledged to help America fix its supply chain vulnerabilities. That includes major expansions in semiconductor production, battery manufacturing, and critical components for EVs and defense systems — all built here in the United States.

South Korea’s Hyundai and Kia, facing the same tariff wall, are investing billions in EV and battery plants in Georgia, creating tens of thousands of American jobs. Across autos, semiconductors, and clean energy manufacturing, the message is clear: build it here, or pay the tariff. That’s not chaos — that’s strategic economic leverage in action.

Myth #3: “Tariffs Hurt U.S. Industry”

2018–2020 coverage was filled with sob stories about steel users and automakers allegedly crippled by tariffs. The Wall Street Journal never balanced that with the resurgence in steel production, aluminum smelting, and domestic component manufacturing.

Now, with tariffs in place again, the pattern is repeating — but so is the reshoring, and on a much larger scale. Across the country, chip and battery plants are breaking ground, but that’s just the start.

Steel mills in Ohio, Arkansas, and Kentucky are expanding. Rare earth processing and magnet manufacturing facilities — critical for defense and clean energy — are being built in Texas and California. Pharmaceutical plants are ramping up production of generic drugs, APIs, and medical devices to secure supply chains. In the defense sector, aerospace, shipbuilding, and munitions capacity is growing. Even renewable energy manufacturing is localizing, with U.S.-made solar panels and wind turbine components coming online to avoid import duties.

This is the industrial renaissance the Journal refuses to acknowledge. They measure tariffs by short-term input costs; Trump measures them by long-term productive capacity, high-wage jobs, and the ability to make in America what America needs to survive and lead.

Myth #4: “Tariffs Cause Stagflation”

They said it in 2018. They said it in 2019. And they’re saying it again in 2025. But in both terms, the stagflation forecast has been dead wrong. Inflation is tame. Growth is steady. The real inflation threat is foreign dependency — exactly what tariffs are designed to fix.

Myth #5: “Free Trade Is Always Best”

The WSJ isn’t the Main Street Journal. It’s the house organ of Wall Street and global finance — the same crowd that profits from cheap labor flooding across open borders and from shipping American jobs to the sweatshops of Asia. For decades, they have dressed up these profit-driven interests as “free trade” orthodoxy, while communities from Michigan to Pennsylvania paid the price in shuttered plants and lost livelihoods.

Tariffs aren’t about autarky. They’re about selective decoupling in critical industries where dependency equals vulnerability — semiconductors, rare earths, pharmaceuticals, energy.

Bottom Line?

The Wall Street Journal measures trade policy by its effect on stock portfolios and corporate profit margins. Main Street measures it by whether there’s a factory in town, whether wages are rising, and whether America still makes what it needs to survive.

And here’s the irony: even by the Journal’s own Wall Street metric, Trump’s tariffs are winning. The same editorial board that predicted a “Navarro Recession” now watches a booming stock market under Trump’s second-term tariff regime. Corporate earnings are solid, indexes are hitting highs — all while the tariffs they swore would wreck the economy are in full force.

Main Street is finally getting its fair shot, and Wall Street is still cashing in. The only people left in denial are on the Wall Street Journal’s editorial page. How do you like them apples?

Peter Navarro is the Senior Counselor for Trade and Manufacturing in the Trump White House