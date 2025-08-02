Dear Substack Team,

Starting TODAY, I’ll be posting a short excerpt every day as we count down to the September release of my new book, I Went to Prison So You Won’t Have To. It’s a raw, eye-opening account of my time behind bars—and what it reveals about the political weaponization of our justice system will shock you.

Please pre-order the book today and help spread the word.

👉 CLICK HERE TO PRE-ORDER

The Witch Hunt Committee’s Real Agenda

It was never really about January 6th. The committee’s true mission was something far darker: destroy Donald Trump and silence his supporters.

I saw this firsthand. After faithfully serving the president for four years, the Democrat-controlled January 6th Committee targeted me—not because I broke any law, but because I refused to betray executive privilege. They weaponized Congress against me, voting along strict partisan lines to hold me in contempt and send me to prison.

The Committee claimed to defend democracy, but its actions revealed a different agenda entirely. It sought to criminalize dissent, prosecute political opponents, and intimidate anyone who dared question the Biden regime’s legitimacy.

I stood up for the Constitution. But they stood up for their own partisan vengeance.

I went to prison so you won’t have to. Together, we must expose the truth and take America back from those who corrupt our democracy.

You can pre-order I Went to Prison So You Won’t Have To by CLICKING HERE.